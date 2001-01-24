Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Mutant Aliens
6.3
Mutant Aliens - trailer
Kinoafisha Films Mutant Aliens
6.3

Mutant Aliens

, 2001
Mutant Aliens
USA / Comedy, Sci-Fi, Animation / 18+
Trailers
Poster of Mutant Aliens
6.3
Mutant Aliens - trailer
Mutant Aliens  trailer

Cast

Dan McComas
Francine Lobis
George Casden
Matthew Brown
Jay Cavanaugh
Jay Cavanaugh
Director Bill Plympton
Writer Bill Plympton
Composer Maureen McElheron, Hank Bones
Cast and Crew

Animated film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 21 minutes
Production year 2001
World premiere 24 January 2001
Release date
18 November 2010 Russia 16+
18 November 2010 Kazakhstan
9 January 2002 USA
18 November 2010 Ukraine
MPAA R
Budget $200,000
Worldwide Gross $29,687
Production Plymptoons
Also known as
Mutant Aliens, Alienígenas mutantes, Les Mutants de l'espace, Metallagmenoi exogiinoi, Mutanci z kosmosu, Mutánsok az űrből, Mutant uzaylılar, Mutanttulnukad, Vanzemaljci mutanti, Μεταλλαγμένοι εξωγήινοι, Мутанты-пришельцы

Cartoon rating

6.3
Rate 10 votes
6.6 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Animated Films  Best Comedies 

Film Trailers

All trailers
Mutant Aliens - trailer
Mutant Aliens Trailer
All trailers All Top Trailers on Our Channel
Showtimes Currently, the animated film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

Similar films for Mutant Aliens

I Married a Strange Person!
I Married a Strange Person! Comedy, Drama, Fantasy, Sci-Fi, Animation
1997, USA
7.0
The Tune
The Tune Musical, Animation, Comedy
1992, USA
6.0
Idiots and Angels
Idiots and Angels Animation
2008, USA
7.0
Revengeance
Revengeance Animation, Action, Comedy
2016, USA
6.0
Cheatin'
Cheatin' Animation, Drama, Romantic, Comedy
2013, USA
7.0
Hell and Back
Hell and Back Comedy, Animation
2015, USA
5.0
Les Maîtres du temps
Les Maîtres du temps Animation, Family, Sci-Fi
1982, France / Germany / Switzerland / Hungary
7.0
American Pop
American Pop Animation, Drama, Musical
1981, USA
7.0
Bill Plimpton Retrospective
Bill Plimpton Retrospective Animation
2010,
0.0
Project Hail Mary
Project Hail Mary
2026, USA, Sci-Fi, Thriller, Drama, Comedy, Adventure
Kommersant
Kommersant
2026, Russia, Drama, Adaptation
The Devil Wears Prada 2
The Devil Wears Prada 2
2026, USA, Comedy, Drama
Leo i Tig. Doroga na Bajkal
Leo i Tig. Doroga na Bajkal
2026, Russia, Animation
The Drama
The Drama
2026, USA, Romantic, Comedy, Drama
Angels of War
Angels of War
2026, Russia, Drama, History, War
The Magic Faraway Tree
The Magic Faraway Tree
2025, USA, Adventure, Family
Mommy Down to the Ride
Mommy Down to the Ride
2026, Russia, Comedy
Sem vyorst do rassveta
Sem vyorst do rassveta
2025, Russia, Drama, War, History
Chernyy dvor v kino
Chernyy dvor v kino
2026, Kazakhstan / Kyrgyzstan, Crime, Drama
Zhdun 2
Zhdun 2
2026, Russia, Comedy, Family
Hokum
Hokum
2026, Ireland, Horror
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more