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6.3
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Mutant Aliens
6.3
Mutant Aliens
, 2001
Mutant Aliens
USA / Comedy, Sci-Fi, Animation / 18+
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6.3
Mutant Aliens
trailer
trailer
Cast
Dan McComas
Francine Lobis
George Casden
Matthew Brown
Jay Cavanaugh
Jay Cavanaugh
Director
Bill Plympton
Writer
Bill Plympton
Composer
Maureen McElheron
,
Hank Bones
Cast and Crew
Animated film details
Country
USA
Runtime
1 hour 21 minutes
Production year
2001
World premiere
24 January 2001
Release date
18 November 2010
Russia
16+
18 November 2010
Kazakhstan
9 January 2002
USA
18 November 2010
Ukraine
MPAA
R
Budget
$200,000
Worldwide Gross
$29,687
Production
Plymptoons
Also known as
Mutant Aliens, Alienígenas mutantes, Les Mutants de l'espace, Metallagmenoi exogiinoi, Mutanci z kosmosu, Mutánsok az űrből, Mutant uzaylılar, Mutanttulnukad, Vanzemaljci mutanti, Μεταλλαγμένοι εξωγήινοι, Мутанты-пришельцы
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Cartoon rating
6.3
Rate
10
votes
6.6
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Ah, poop in a handbag!
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