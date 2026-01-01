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Bill Plimpton Retrospective
Bill Plimpton Retrospective
, 2010
Bill Plimpton Retrospective
Animation / 18+
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Bill Plimpton Retrospective
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Director
Bill Plympton
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Animated film details
Runtime
0 minute
Production year
2010
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0.0
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3
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