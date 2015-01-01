Menu
5.4 IMDb Rating: 5.4
Kinoafisha Films Hell and Back

Hell and Back

Hell & Back 18+
Synopsis

Two best friends set out to rescue their pal after he's accidentally dragged to hell.
Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 26 minutes
Production year 2015
Online premiere 1 January 2015
World premiere 1 January 2015
Release date
2 October 2015 Russia 18+
24 March 2016 Argentina
10 July 2020 Canada
29 October 2015 Hungary
2 October 2015 Kazakhstan
22 April 2016 Mexico
15 October 2015 Portugal
2 October 2015 USA
2 October 2015 Ukraine
MPAA R
Worldwide Gross $157,768
Production ShadowMachine
Also known as
Hell and Back, Al averno y de regreso, Hell & Back, Enfer & Ange, В ад и обратно
Director
Tom Gianas
Ross Shuman
Cast
Mila Kunis
Mila Kunis
Danny McBride
Danny McBride
Bob Odenkirk
Bob Odenkirk
Nick Swardson
5.4 IMDb
