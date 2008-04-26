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Poster of Idiots and Angels
7.1
Idiots and Angels - Trailer
Kinoafisha Films Idiots and Angels
7.1

Idiots and Angels

, 2008
Idiots and Angels
USA / Animation / 18+
Trailers
Poster of Idiots and Angels
7.1
Idiots and Angels - Trailer
Idiots and Angels  Trailer

Cast

Mike Juarez
Angel
Carrie Keranen
Carrie Keranen
Blonde
Marc Diraison
Bart
Arielle Doneson
Fatty
Michael Sinterniklaas
Mystery Guy
Greg Sextro
Doctor
Director Bill Plympton
Writer Bill Plympton
Cast and Crew

Animated film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 18 minutes
Production year 2008
World premiere 26 April 2008
Release date
18 November 2010 Russia Кино без границ
18 November 2010 Belarus
14 January 2009 France
18 November 2010 Kazakhstan
26 April 2008 USA
18 November 2010 Ukraine
Budget $125,000
Worldwide Gross $94,434
Production Bill Plympton Studios
Also known as
Idiots and Angels, Ahmaklar ve melekler, Angeloi kai ilithioi, Des idiots et des anges, Idioci i anioły, Idióták és angyalok, Idiotas y ángeles, Idioti a andelé, Idioti i andjeli, Άγγελοι και ηλίθιοι, Идиоты & ангелы

Cartoon rating

7.1
Rate 10 votes
7 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Animated Films 

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