Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Русский
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Площадки
7.1
Kinoafisha
Films
Idiots and Angels
7.1
Idiots and Angels
, 2008
Idiots and Angels
USA / Animation / 18+
Trailers
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
Trailers
Similar
7.1
Idiots and Angels
Trailer
Trailer
Cast
Mike Juarez
Angel
Carrie Keranen
Blonde
Marc Diraison
Bart
Arielle Doneson
Fatty
Michael Sinterniklaas
Mystery Guy
Greg Sextro
Doctor
Director
Bill Plympton
Writer
Bill Plympton
Cast and Crew
Animated film details
Country
USA
Runtime
1 hour 18 minutes
Production year
2008
World premiere
26 April 2008
Release date
18 November 2010
Russia
Кино без границ
18 November 2010
Belarus
14 January 2009
France
18 November 2010
Kazakhstan
26 April 2008
USA
18 November 2010
Ukraine
Budget
$125,000
Worldwide Gross
$94,434
Production
Bill Plympton Studios
Also known as
Idiots and Angels, Ahmaklar ve melekler, Angeloi kai ilithioi, Des idiots et des anges, Idioci i anioły, Idióták és angyalok, Idiotas y ángeles, Idioti a andelé, Idioti i andjeli, Άγγελοι και ηλίθιοι, Идиоты & ангелы
More
Cartoon rating
7.1
Rate
10
votes
7
IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Animated Films
Film Trailers
All trailers
Idiots and Angels
Trailer
0
0
All trailers
All Top Trailers on Our Channel
Stills
Showtimes
Currently, the animated film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
Similar films for Idiots and Angels
Mutant Aliens
Comedy, Sci-Fi, Animation
2001, USA
6.0
The Tune
Musical, Animation, Comedy
1992, USA
6.0
Cheatin'
Animation, Drama, Romantic, Comedy
2013, USA
7.0
Revengeance
Animation, Action, Comedy
2016, USA
6.0
I Married a Strange Person!
Comedy, Drama, Fantasy, Sci-Fi, Animation
1997, USA
7.0
My Entire High School Sinking Into the Sea
Animation
2016, USA
6.0
Psiconautas, los niños olvidados
Animation, Drama
2015, Spain
7.0
Boogie
Action, Animation
2009, Mexico / Argentina
6.0
Nine Dollars
Animation
2008, Israel / Australia
6.0
Film Noir
Animation
2007, USA / Serbia
6.0
Heavy Traffic
Animation, Drama, Comedy
1973, USA
6.0
Bill Plimpton Retrospective
Animation
2010,
0.0
Now Playing
New Releases
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Toy Story 5
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Fantasy, Family, Drama
Kholop 3
2026, Russia, Comedy, Adventure
Tri bogatyrya. Ni dnya bez podviga 3
2026, Russia, Animation
The Backrooms
2026, USA, Horror, Sci-Fi
Raspakovka
2026, Russia, Comedy
Obsession
2025, USA, Horror
Ded Fomich
2026, Russia, Comedy
Malysh-karatist
2026, Russia, Comedy, Family
Scary Movie 6
2026, USA, Comedy, Horror
Letom vsyakoe byvaet. Pobeg iz Skolbora
2026, Russia, Adventure, Family
Papa, kupi pyosika
2026, Russia, Animation, Family
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree