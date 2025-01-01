Menu
Films
Bullets Over Broadway
Bullets Over Broadway Awards
Awards and nominations of Bullets Over Broadway 1994
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
Soundtrack
Posters
Awards
Similar
Quotes
Academy Awards, USA 1995
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role
Winner
Best Achievement in Production Design
Nominee
Best Achievement in Production Design
Nominee
Best Original Screenplay
Nominee
Best Original Screenplay
Nominee
Best Achievement in Costume Design
Nominee
Best Achievement in Directing
Nominee
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1995
Best Actress in a Supporting Role - Motion Picture
Winner
BAFTA Awards 1996
Best Screenplay (Original)
Nominee
Best Screenplay (Original)
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 1995
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role
Winner
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
