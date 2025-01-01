Menu
Awards and nominations of Bullets Over Broadway 1994

Academy Awards, USA 1995 Academy Awards, USA 1995
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role
Winner
Best Achievement in Production Design
Nominee
 Best Achievement in Production Design
Nominee
 Best Original Screenplay
Nominee
 Best Original Screenplay
Nominee
 Best Achievement in Costume Design
Nominee
 Best Achievement in Directing
Nominee
 Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
 Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1995 Golden Globes, USA 1995
Best Actress in a Supporting Role - Motion Picture
Winner
BAFTA Awards 1996 BAFTA Awards 1996
Best Screenplay (Original)
Nominee
 Best Screenplay (Original)
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 1995 Screen Actors Guild Awards 1995
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role
Winner
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
