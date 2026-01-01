Menu
In the Line of Fire Awards

Awards and nominations of In the Line of Fire 1993

Academy Awards, USA 1994 Academy Awards, USA 1994
Best Achievement in Film Editing
Nominee
 Best Original Screenplay
Nominee
 Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1994 Golden Globes, USA 1994
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1994 BAFTA Awards 1994
Best Editing
Nominee
 Best Screenplay (Original)
Nominee
 Best Supporting Actor
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 1994 MTV Movie + TV Awards 1994
Best Villain
Nominee
