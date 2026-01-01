Menu
Films
The Last Emperor
The Last Emperor Awards
Awards and nominations of The Last Emperor 1987
Academy Awards, USA 1988
Best Motion Picture of the Year
Winner
Best Achievement in Directing
Winner
Best Achievement in Costume Design
Winner
Best Achievement in Film Editing
Winner
Best Achievement in Music Written for Motion Pictures (Original Score)
Winner
Best Achievement in Music Written for Motion Pictures (Original Score)
Winner
Best Achievement in Production Design
Winner
Best Achievement in Production Design
Winner
Best Achievement in Cinematography
Winner
Best Sound
Winner
Best Sound
Winner
Best Adapted Screenplay
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 1988
Best Motion Picture - Drama
Winner
Best Screenplay - Motion Picture
Winner
Best Screenplay - Motion Picture
Winner
Best Original Score
Winner
Best Original Score
Winner
Best Director
Winner
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1989
Best Film
Winner
Best Film
Winner
Best Costume Design
Winner
Best Make Up Artist
Winner
Best Cinematography
Nominee
Best Sound
Nominee
Best Editing
Nominee
Best Supporting Actor
Nominee
Best Score
Nominee
Best Score
Nominee
Best Special Effects
Nominee
Best Production Design
Nominee
Best Direction
Nominee
