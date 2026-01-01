Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Films The Last Emperor The Last Emperor Awards

Awards and nominations of The Last Emperor 1987

Tickets
Academy Awards, USA 1988 Academy Awards, USA 1988
Best Motion Picture of the Year
Winner
Best Achievement in Directing
Winner
Best Achievement in Costume Design
Winner
Best Achievement in Film Editing
Winner
Best Achievement in Music Written for Motion Pictures (Original Score)
Winner
Best Achievement in Music Written for Motion Pictures (Original Score)
Winner
Best Achievement in Production Design
Winner
Best Achievement in Production Design
Winner
Best Achievement in Cinematography
Winner
Best Sound
Winner
Best Sound
Winner
Best Adapted Screenplay
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 1988 Golden Globes, USA 1988
Best Motion Picture - Drama
Winner
Best Screenplay - Motion Picture
Winner
Best Screenplay - Motion Picture
Winner
Best Original Score
Winner
Best Original Score
Winner
Best Director
Winner
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1989 BAFTA Awards 1989
Best Film
Winner
Best Film
Winner
Best Costume Design
Winner
Best Make Up Artist
Winner
Best Cinematography
Nominee
 Best Sound
Nominee
 Best Editing
Nominee
 Best Supporting Actor
Nominee
 Best Score
Nominee
 Best Score
Nominee
 Best Special Effects
Nominee
 Best Production Design
Nominee
 Best Direction
Nominee
Chebi 2
Chebi 2
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Buratino
Buratino
2026, Russia, Family, Adventure
Prostokvashino
Prostokvashino
2026, Russia, Adventure, Family
Diabolic
Diabolic
2025, Australia, Horror
Yolki 12
Yolki 12
2025, Russia, Comedy, Adventure, Family
Tri bogatyrya i svet klinom
Tri bogatyrya i svet klinom
2025, Russia, Animation, Adventure, Family
Chainsaw Man - The Movie: Reze Arc
Chainsaw Man - The Movie: Reze Arc
2025, Japan, Action, Adventure, Animation
Za Palycha! 2
Za Palycha! 2
2026, Russia, Comedy
Now You See Me 3
Now You See Me 3
2025, USA, Crime, Thriller
Father Mother Sister Brother
Father Mother Sister Brother
2025, USA, Drama
CrazyMinded
CrazyMinded
2025, Italy, Comedy
Traction Park Massacre
Traction Park Massacre
2025, USA, Horror
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more