Kinoafisha
Films
Longtime Companion
Longtime Companion Awards
Awards and nominations of Longtime Companion 1990
Academy Awards, USA 1991
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1991
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture
Winner
Sundance Film Festival 1990
Dramatic
Winner
Dramatic
Nominee
