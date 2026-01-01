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6.0
Kinoafisha Films Beethoven – Tage aus einem Leben
6.0

Beethoven – Tage aus einem Leben

, 1976
Beethoven — Tage aus einem Leben
East Germany / Musical, Biography, Drama / 18+
6.0

Cast

Donatas Banionis
Donatas Banionis
Ludwig van Beethoven
Stefan Lisewski
Johann van Beethoven
Renate Richter
Gräfin Josephine Brunsvik
Hans Teuscher
Ludwig van Beethoven (voice)
Hans Teuscher
Ludwig van Beethoven (voice)
Eberhard Esche
Beethovens Sekretär
Fred Delmare
Johann Nepomuk Mälzel
Katja Paryla
Haushälterin Johanna
Günter Wolf
Geheimer
Leon Niemczyk
Fürst Andreas Rasumowski
Erika Pelikowsky
Haushälterin
Director Horst Seemann
Writer Franz Jahrow, Günter Kunert, Horst Seemann
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country East Germany
Runtime 1 hour 48 minutes
Production year 1976
World premiere 14 October 1976
Release date
9 September 1977 Finland
14 October 1976 Germany
13 June 1977 Romania
Production DEFA-Studio für Spielfilme, Künstlerische Arbeitsgruppe ''Babelsberg''
Also known as
Beethoven - Tage aus einem Leben, Beethoven-Days in a Life, Бетховен - дни жизни, Beethoven - File de viață, Beethoven - päivä eräästä elämästä, Beethoven'in Hayatından Günler, Bethovenas. Gyvenimo dienos, Der Compositeur, 人間ベートーベン, Бетховен. Дни жизни

Film rating

6.0
Rate 12 votes
6.4 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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