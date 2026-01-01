ProductionDEFA-Studio für Spielfilme, Künstlerische Arbeitsgruppe ''Babelsberg''
Also known as
Beethoven - Tage aus einem Leben, Beethoven-Days in a Life, Бетховен - дни жизни, Beethoven - File de viață, Beethoven - päivä eräästä elämästä, Beethoven'in Hayatından Günler, Bethovenas. Gyvenimo dienos, Der Compositeur, 人間ベートーベン, Бетховен. Дни жизни
Film rating
6.0
Rate12 votes
6.4IMDb
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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