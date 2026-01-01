Menu
18+
Drama
Country
USSR
Runtime
1 hour 25 minutes
Production year
1973
World premiere
22 June 1973
Release date
22 June 1973
USSR
Production
Sverdlovskaya Kinostudiya
Also known as
Otkrytiye, Открытие, Рукопись академика Юрышева, Discovery
Director
Baras Khalzanov
Cast
Donatas Banionis
Mikhail Kononov
Zhanna Prokhorenko
Irina Pechernikova
5.6
Travelling front
(1971)
0.0
Shestdesyat beglecov
(1991)
6.1
Gorkiy mozhzhevel'nik
(1985)
7.3
Vienos dienos kronika
(1963)
7.2
Vasili and Vasilisa
(1981)
7.8
Twenty Days Without War
(1976)
7.0
Goya - oder Der arge Weg der Erkenntnis
(1971)
7.1
King Lear
(1970)
7.0
Dyadushkin son
(1966)
7.3
Going Inside a Storm
(1965)
7.6
Goodbye, Boys
(1964)
0.0
V noch' lunnogo zatmeniya
(1978)
5.7
5.3
IMDb
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Marty Supreme
2025, USA, Drama, History
The Housemaid
2025, USA, Thriller
Shelter
2026, USA, Action, Thriller
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Ravioli Oli
2026, Russia, Comedy, Romantic
Chebi 2
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Greenland: Migration
2026, Great Britain / USA, Thriller, Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure
Return to Silent Hill
2026, USA, Horror
Levsha
2026, Russia, Adventure
Yura Was Here
2025, Russia, Drama, Music
Kommentiruy eto
2026, Russia, Comedy, Romantic
