Poster of Opening
1 poster
Kinoafisha Films Opening

Opening

Opening 18+
Country USSR
Runtime 1 hour 25 minutes
Production year 1973
World premiere 22 June 1973
Release date
22 June 1973 USSR
Production Sverdlovskaya Kinostudiya
Also known as
Otkrytiye, Открытие, Рукопись академика Юрышева, Discovery
Director
Baras Khalzanov
Cast
Donatas Banionis
Donatas Banionis
Mikhail Kononov
Mikhail Kononov
Zhanna Prokhorenko
Zhanna Prokhorenko
Irina Pechernikova
Irina Pechernikova
Cast and Crew
Film rating

5.7
Rate 10 votes
5.3 IMDb
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas
Stills
