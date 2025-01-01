Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Films True Grit True Grit Awards

Awards and nominations of True Grit 2010

Academy Awards, USA 2011 Academy Awards, USA 2011
Best Motion Picture of the Year
Nominee
 Best Motion Picture of the Year
Nominee
 Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
 Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role
Nominee
 Best Achievement in Directing
Nominee
 Best Achievement in Directing
Nominee
 Best Achievement in Costume Design
Nominee
 Best Achievement in Cinematography
Nominee
 Best Adapted Screenplay
Nominee
 Best Achievement in Production Design
Nominee
 Best Effects, Sound Effects Editing
Nominee
 Best Sound
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2011 BAFTA Awards 2011
Best Cinematography
Winner
Best Film
Nominee
 Best Film
Nominee
 Best Sound
Nominee
 Best Costume Design
Nominee
 Best Screenplay (Adapted)
Nominee
 Best Actor
Nominee
 Best Actress
Nominee
 Best Production Design
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2011 MTV Movie + TV Awards 2011
Best Breakout Star
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2011 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2011
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
 Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
Moment istiny
Moment istiny
2025, Russia, Drama, History, War
Rowing for Gold
Rowing for Gold
2025, Russia, Drama
Alice in Wonderland
Alice in Wonderland
2025, Russia, Musical
My Pet Dragon
My Pet Dragon
2025, Russia, Adventure, Fairy Tale
Finnick 2
Finnick 2
2025, Russia, Animation, Family
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
2025, Japan, Action, Adventure, Animation
Dracula: A Love Tale
Dracula: A Love Tale
2025, France, Romantic, Fantasy, Horror
Lermontov. Doomsday
Lermontov. Doomsday
2025, Russia / Georgia, Biography
Tron 3
Tron 3
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi
Good Boy
Good Boy
2025, USA, Horror, Thriller
The Black Phone 2
The Black Phone 2
2025, USA, Horror
Eye for an Eye
Eye for an Eye
2025, USA, Horror
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more