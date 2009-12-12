Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Muzhchina v moey golove
1 poster
Kinoafisha Films Muzhchina v moey golove

Muzhchina v moey golove

Muzhchina v moey golove 18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат
Country Russia
Runtime 1 hour 53 minutes
Production year 2010
World premiere 12 December 2009
Release date
12 December 2009 Russia 16+
7 January 2010 Kazakhstan
20 December 2009 USA
7 January 2010 Ukraine
Production Oda Film
Also known as
Muzhchina v moey golove, Мужчина в моей голове
Director
Aleksey Pimanov
Aleksey Pimanov
Cast
Andrey Chernyshov
Andrey Chernyshov
Aleksey Serebryakov
Aleksey Serebryakov
Olga Pogodina
Olga Pogodina
Anna Yakunina
Anna Yakunina
Igor Ugolnikov
Igor Ugolnikov
Cast and Crew
Similar films for Muzhchina v moey golove
Vse o muzhchinakh 5.4
Vse o muzhchinakh (2016)
Deeper! 5.4
Deeper! (2020)
8 ½ $ 6.7
8 ½ $ (1999)
Mify 3.8
Mify (2017)
Moms 6.7
Moms (2012)
Na izmene 4.9
Na izmene (2010)
Shirli-Myrli 7.4
Shirli-Myrli (1995)
Groznyy papa 5.3
Groznyy papa (2021)
How Vitka Chesnok Drove Lyokha Shtyr to the House for Disabled 7.3
How Vitka Chesnok Drove Lyokha Shtyr to the House for Disabled (2017)
Life Goes On 6.1
Life Goes On (2017)
Vsyo vklyucheno 2 3.6
Vsyo vklyucheno 2 (2013)
Vezuchiy sluchay 4.6
Vezuchiy sluchay (2017)

Film rating

5.4
Rate 10 votes
5 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies  Best Russian Films 
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Stills
Avatar 3
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Marty Supreme
Marty Supreme
2025, USA, Drama, History
The Housemaid
The Housemaid
2025, USA, Thriller
Zootopia 2
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Greenland: Migration
Greenland: Migration
2026, Great Britain / USA, Thriller, Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure
Shelter
Shelter
2026, USA, Action, Thriller
Return to Silent Hill
Return to Silent Hill
2026, USA, Horror
Kommentiruy eto
Kommentiruy eto
2026, Russia, Comedy
Chebi 2
Chebi 2
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Levsha
Levsha
2026, Russia, Adventure
Ravioli Oli
Ravioli Oli
2026, Russia, Comedy, Romantic
Chainsaw Man - The Movie: Reze Arc
Chainsaw Man - The Movie: Reze Arc
2025, Japan, Action, Adventure, Animation
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more