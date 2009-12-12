Menu
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
1 poster
Films
Muzhchina v moey golove
Muzhchina v moey golove
Muzhchina v moey golove
18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат
Comedy
Country
Russia
Runtime
1 hour 53 minutes
Production year
2010
World premiere
12 December 2009
Release date
12 December 2009
Russia
16+
7 January 2010
Kazakhstan
20 December 2009
USA
7 January 2010
Ukraine
Production
Oda Film
Also known as
Muzhchina v moey golove, Мужчина в моей голове
Director
Aleksey Pimanov
Cast
Andrey Chernyshov
Aleksey Serebryakov
Olga Pogodina
Anna Yakunina
Igor Ugolnikov
Cast and Crew
Film rating
5.4
Rate
10
votes
5
IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies
Best Russian Films
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
Film Reviews
No reviews
Write review
Stills
