Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Vse o muzhchinakh
5.4
Kinoafisha Films Vse o muzhchinakh
5.4

Vse o muzhchinakh

, 2016
Vse o muzhchinakh
Russia / Comedy / 18+
Poster of Vse o muzhchinakh
5.4

Cast

Dmitriy Nagiev
Dmitriy Nagiev
Othello
Anna Khilkevich
Anna Khilkevich
Valentina
Igor Vernik
Igor Vernik
Edik
Ekaterina Skulkina
Ekaterina Skulkina
Maksimych's Wife
Sergey Belogolovtsev
Sergey Belogolovtsev
Maksimych
Vladimir Epifantsev
Vladimir Epifantsev
Andrey
Yan Tsapnik
Yan Tsapnik
Vladimir Igorevich
Elena Valyushkina
Elena Valyushkina
Hrant Tokhatyan
Hrant Tokhatyan
Hrant Avakyan
Viktor Stepanyan
Viktor Stepanyan
Mikhail Avakyan
Yelena Borshchyova
Yelena Borshchyova
Ekaterina
Director Mikhail Zhernevskiy, Leonid Margolin
Writer Leonid Margolin, Artyom Efimov, Yaroslav Lukashevich, Dmitriy Presnetsov
Composer Artashes Andreasyan, George Govard, Aleksandr Osipov
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Russia
Runtime 1 hour 30 minutes
Production year 2016
Online premiere 27 April 2017
World premiere 1 September 2016
Release date
1 September 2016 Russia КароПрокат 16+
1 September 2016 Belarus
1 September 2016 Kazakhstan
1 September 2016 Ukraine
Budget 47,000,000 RUR
Production Enjoy Movies, Fond kino, Fresh film
Also known as
Vse o muzhchinakh, All About Men, All About Man, Everything About Men, Visa patiesība par vīriešiem, Visa tiesa apie vyrus, Всё о мужчинах, Все про чоловіків

Film rating

5.4
Rate 15 votes
5.1 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies  Best Russian Films 
Updated 6 May 2025
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

Similar films for Vse o muzhchinakh

What Men Do!
What Men Do! Comedy
2013, Russia
4.7
Muzhchina v moey golove
Muzhchina v moey golove Comedy
2010, Russia
5.4
Zhenshchiny protiv muzhchin: Krymskie kanikuly
Zhenshchiny protiv muzhchin: Krymskie kanikuly Comedy
2017, Russia
6.3
Muzh moey vdovy
Muzh moey vdovy Comedy
2009, Russia / Ukraine / Lithuania
5.4
Muzhchina s garantiey
Muzhchina s garantiey Comedy, Family
2012, Russia
5.8
Schastya! Zdorovya!
Schastya! Zdorovya! Comedy
2018, Russia
6.1
Odnoy levoy
Odnoy levoy Comedy
2015, Russia
4.2
Ostrov vezeniya
Ostrov vezeniya Comedy
2013, Russia
4.1
Mify
Mify Comedy
2017, Russia
3.8
Moms
Moms Comedy
2012, Russia
6.7
Babushka lyogkogo povedeniya 2
Babushka lyogkogo povedeniya 2 Comedy
2019, Russia
5.1
Don't Heal Me
Don't Heal Me Comedy
2020, Russia
6.3
Race To Monte Carlo
Race To Monte Carlo
2026, Russia, Adventure, Biography, Drama
Spider-Man: Brand New Day
Spider-Man: Brand New Day
2026, USA, Action, Adventure, Fantasy, Sci-Fi
Ruki vverh 2
Ruki vverh 2
2026, Russia, Biography
The Odyssey
The Odyssey
2026, USA, Adventure, Fantasy, Action
The Twilight Saga: New Moon
The Twilight Saga: New Moon
2009, USA, Fantasy, Romantic
Vozvrashchenie Mamontenka
Vozvrashchenie Mamontenka
2026, Russia, Animation, Adventure, Family
Avengers: Endgame
Avengers: Endgame
2019, USA, Action, Sci-Fi
The Unsmiling Tsarevna
The Unsmiling Tsarevna
2026, Russia, Family, Fantasy
The Ultimate Planet
The Ultimate Planet
2026, Russia, Action, Sci-Fi
Fall 2
Fall 2
2026, USA, Adventure, Drama
Resident Evil
Resident Evil
2026, Germany / USA, Horror, Action
The Last Whale Singer
The Last Whale Singer
2026, Canada / Czechia / Germany, Animation, Family
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more