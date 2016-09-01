5.4Vse o muzhchinakh
Vse o muzhchinakh, 2016
Russia / Comedy / 18+
Cast
Director Mikhail Zhernevskiy, Leonid Margolin
Writer Leonid Margolin, Artyom Efimov, Yaroslav Lukashevich, Dmitriy Presnetsov
Composer Artashes Andreasyan, George Govard, Aleksandr Osipov
Film details
Country Russia
Runtime 1 hour 30 minutes
Production year 2016
Online premiere 27 April 2017
World premiere 1 September 2016
Release date
|1 September 2016
|Russia
|КароПрокат
|16+
|1 September 2016
|Belarus
|1 September 2016
|Kazakhstan
|1 September 2016
|Ukraine
Budget 47,000,000 RUR
Production Enjoy Movies, Fond kino, Fresh film
Also known as
Vse o muzhchinakh, All About Men, All About Man, Everything About Men, Visa patiesība par vīriešiem, Visa tiesa apie vyrus, Всё о мужчинах, Все про чоловіків
Updated 6 May 2025
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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