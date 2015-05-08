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6.2
Kinoafisha
Films
Bravetown
6.2
Bravetown
, 2015
Strings
Canada, USA / Drama, Musical / 18+
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
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Similar
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6.2
Synopsis
Josh a talented DJ, comes to a small town, where I finds love, and a friend. A place he never would have thought he'd belong.
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Cast
Lucas Till
Josh
Josh Duhamel
Alexander Weller
Maria Bello
Martha
Laura Dern
Annie
Tom Everett Scott
Jim
Kherington Payne
Mary Johnson
Jae Head
Tony
Sharlene Taulé
Angie
Shamier Anderson
Brandon
Paul Essiembre
Principal
Director
Daniel Duran
Writer
Oscar Orlando Torres
Composer
Angelo Milli
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Canada / USA
Runtime
1 hour 52 minutes
Production year
2015
Online premiere
12 May 2022
World premiere
8 May 2015
Release date
8 May 2015
Russia
12+
8 May 2015
Kazakhstan
8 May 2015
USA
8 May 2015
Ukraine
MPAA
R
Production
2 Wolves SOTA Films, Strings of Films
Also known as
Strings, Bravetown, Just Dance, Au coeur du rythme, Bátrak városa, Bravetown: Embalados Pelo Ritmo, Dancing Heart, Градът на смелостта, Нити, 勇敢之镇
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Film rating
6.2
Rate
13
votes
6.1
IMDb
Updated 1 September 2021
Stills
Quotes
[Last lines]
Alex
I'm sorry.
Mary
I know.
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
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