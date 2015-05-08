Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Bravetown
6.2
Kinoafisha Films Bravetown
6.2

Bravetown

, 2015
Strings
Canada, USA / Drama, Musical / 18+
Poster of Bravetown
6.2

Synopsis

Josh a talented DJ, comes to a small town, where I finds love, and a friend. A place he never would have thought he'd belong.

Cast

Lucas Till
Lucas Till
Josh
Josh Duhamel
Josh Duhamel
Alexander Weller
Maria Bello
Maria Bello
Martha
Laura Dern
Laura Dern
Annie
Tom Everett Scott
Tom Everett Scott
Jim
Kherington Payne
Mary Johnson
Jae Head
Tony
Sharlene Taulé
Angie
Shamier Anderson
Shamier Anderson
Brandon
Paul Essiembre
Paul Essiembre
Principal
Director Daniel Duran
Writer Oscar Orlando Torres
Composer Angelo Milli
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Canada / USA
Runtime 1 hour 52 minutes
Production year 2015
Online premiere 12 May 2022
World premiere 8 May 2015
Release date
8 May 2015 Russia 12+
8 May 2015 Kazakhstan
8 May 2015 USA
8 May 2015 Ukraine
MPAA R
Production 2 Wolves SOTA Films, Strings of Films
Also known as
Strings, Bravetown, Just Dance, Au coeur du rythme, Bátrak városa, Bravetown: Embalados Pelo Ritmo, Dancing Heart, Градът на смелостта, Нити, 勇敢之镇

Film rating

6.2
Rate 13 votes
6.1 IMDb
Updated 1 September 2021
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

Similar films for Bravetown

You're Not You
You're Not You Drama
2014, USA
7.0
The Lost Husband
The Lost Husband Drama, Romantic
2020, USA
6.0
Lost in the Sun
Lost in the Sun Action, Drama, Thriller
2016, USA
6.0
Wolves
Wolves Horror, Action
2014, France
5.0
Safe Haven
Safe Haven Romantic
2013, USA
7.0
The Lucky One
The Lucky One Drama
2012, USA
6.0
The Son
The Son Drama
2022, USA
7.0
The Water Man
The Water Man Drama
2020, USA
5.0
Love, Simon Drama
2018, USA
7.0
This Is Your Death
This Is Your Death Drama
2017, USA
5.0
Industrial Symphony No. 1: The Dream of the Brokenhearted
Industrial Symphony No. 1: The Dream of the Brokenhearted Musical, Drama
1990, USA
7.0
Certain Women
Certain Women Drama
2016, USA
6.0
Michael
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Toy Story 5
Toy Story 5
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Fantasy, Family, Drama
Na derevnyu dedushke 2
Na derevnyu dedushke 2
2026, Russia, Comedy, Family
Untitled Evil Dead Spin-Off
Untitled Evil Dead Spin-Off
2026, USA, Horror
Minions 3
Minions 3
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Action
Kholop 3
Kholop 3
2026, Russia, Comedy, Adventure
Moy dikiy drug. Vozvraschenie domoy
Moy dikiy drug. Vozvraschenie domoy
2026, Russia, Family
The Backrooms
The Backrooms
2026, USA, Horror, Sci-Fi
Obsession
Obsession
2025, USA, Horror
In the Hand of Dante
In the Hand of Dante
2025, Italy, Drama
Her Private Hell
Her Private Hell
2026, Denmark, Drama, Horror, Thriller
Otpusk na vsyu golovu
Otpusk na vsyu golovu
2026, Russia, Comedy
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more