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Poster of Dear Louise
6.7
Kinoafisha Films Dear Louise
6.7

Dear Louise

, 1972
Chere Louise
France, Italy / Drama / 18+
Poster of Dear Louise
6.7

Synopsis

A young woman, Louise, is a lecturer in a provincial town where she meets an Italian immigrant. The film retraces their relationship.

Cast

Jeanne Moreau
Louise
Julian Negulesco
Luigi
Didi Perego
Frédérique Chibert
Jill Larson
Poussy
Lucienne Legrand
Mademoiselle Jacquier - la logeuse
Pippo Starnazza
Le vieil Italien
Luce Fabiole
Anna
Jenny Arasse
Jenny Arasse
Pauline
Louis Navarre
Lucien Pulpon
Yves Robert
Magnéto - le marchand de cycles
Director Philippe de Broca
Writer Jean-Louis Curtis, Jean-Loup Dabadie
Composer Georges Delerue
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country France / Italy
Runtime 1 hour 45 minutes
Production year 1972
Online premiere 1 April 2025
World premiere 1 May 1972
Release date
15 December 1972 Austria
1 November 1972 Denmark
20 October 1972 Finland
6 June 1972 France
16 November 1972 Germany
29 January 1973 Greece
14 July 1973 Italy
10 November 1974 Poland
30 September 1972 Spain
28 November 1977 USSR
13 May 1974 Uruguay
Production Les Films Ariane, PECF, Compagnia Cinematografica Champion
Also known as
Chère Louise, Dear Louise, Die Affaire, Louise, Querida Luisa, Amor Ilícito, Die Affäre, Droga Luiza, Kære Louise, La lunga notte di Louise, Lieve Louise, Louise - min käraste, Louise - rakkaani, Louise - Uma Mulher Sem Medo de Amar, Paranomi eftyhia, Pecados de otoño, Παράνομη ευτυχία, Дорогая Луиза, Скъпа Луиза

Film rating

6.7
Rate 12 votes
6.3 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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