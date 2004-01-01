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Poster of Nina
6.7
Kinoafisha Films Nina
6.7

Nina

, 2004
Nina
Brazil / Thriller, Drama, Animation / 18+
Poster of Nina
6.7

Synopsis

Psychological thriller larded with manga-like animations about the young, poor comic strip illustrator Nina, living with her mean landlady. She sinks further and further into a violent fantasy world.

Cast

Guta Stresser
Milhem Cortaz
Anderson Faganello
Abrahão Farc
Juliana Galdino
Heitor Goldflus
Director Heitor Dhalia
Writer Marçal Aquino, Heitor Dhalia, Fyodor Dostoevsky
Composer Antonio Pinto
Cast and Crew

Animated film details

Country Brazil
Runtime 1 hour 30 minutes
Production year 2004
World premiere 1 January 2004
Release date
1 January 2004 USA
Budget 2,442,740 BRL
Production Branca Filmes, Fábrica Brasileira de Imagens, Gullane
Also known as
Nina, Нина

Cartoon rating

6.7
Rate 14 votes
6.6 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Animated Films 
Showtimes Currently, the animated film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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