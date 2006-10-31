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Poster of The Haunted Airman
4.6
Kinoafisha Films The Haunted Airman
4.6

The Haunted Airman

, 2006
The Haunted Airman
Great Britain / Thriller, Drama / 18+
Poster of The Haunted Airman
4.6

Cast

Robert Pattinson
Robert Pattinson
Toby Jugg
Rachael Stirling
Julia Jugg
Julian Sands
Julian Sands
Dr. Hal Burns
Scott Handy
Sqdn Ldr Peter Enfield
Daniel Ainsleigh
Pilot Officer
Melissa Lloyd
Sister Sally Grant
Peggy Popovic
Little Girl
Robert Whitelock
Commando
Christopher Wilson
Postman
Director Chris Durlacher
Writer Chris Durlacher, Dennis Wheatley
Composer Daniel Pemberton
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Great Britain
Runtime 1 hour 8 minutes
Production year 2006
World premiere 31 October 2006
Release date
31 October 2006 Russia 16+
31 October 2006 Kazakhstan
31 October 2006 Ukraine
MPAA R
Production British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC)
Also known as
The Haunted Airman, El aviador embrujado, Paranoya, Stoiheiomenos, The Haunting of Toby Jugg, Преследователь Тоби Джагга

Film rating

4.6
Rate 14 votes
4.4 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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