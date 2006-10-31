Cast
Daniel Ainsleigh
Pilot Officer
Melissa Lloyd
Sister Sally Grant
Peggy Popovic
Little Girl
Robert Whitelock
Commando
Cast and Crew
Composer
Daniel Pemberton
Film details
Country
Great Britain
Runtime
1 hour 8 minutes
Production year
2006
World premiere
31 October 2006
Release date
|31 October 2006
|Russia
|
|16+
|31 October 2006
|Kazakhstan
|
|
|31 October 2006
|Ukraine
|
|
MPAA
R
Production
British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC)
Also known as
The Haunted Airman, El aviador embrujado, Paranoya, Stoiheiomenos, The Haunting of Toby Jugg, Преследователь Тоби Джагга