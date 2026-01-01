Menu
Kinoafisha Films Up in the Air Up in the Air Awards

Awards and nominations of Up in the Air 2009

Academy Awards, USA 2010 Academy Awards, USA 2010
Best Motion Picture of the Year
Nominee
 Best Motion Picture of the Year
Nominee
 Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
 Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role
Nominee
 Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role
Nominee
 Best Achievement in Directing
Nominee
 Best Adapted Screenplay
Nominee
 Best Adapted Screenplay
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2010 Golden Globes, USA 2010
Best Screenplay - Motion Picture
Winner
Best Screenplay - Motion Picture
Winner
Best Motion Picture - Drama
Nominee
 Best Actress in a Supporting Role - Motion Picture
Nominee
 Best Director
Nominee
 Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Nominee
 Best Actress in a Supporting Role - Motion Picture
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2010 BAFTA Awards 2010
Best Screenplay (Adapted)
Winner
Best Screenplay (Adapted)
Winner
Best Film
Nominee
 Best Supporting Actress
Nominee
 Best Supporting Actress
Nominee
 Best Editing
Nominee
 Best Actor
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2010 MTV Movie + TV Awards 2010
Best Breakout Star
Winner
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2010 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2010
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
 Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
 Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
