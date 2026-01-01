Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Kinoafisha
Films
Up in the Air
Up in the Air Awards
Awards and nominations of Up in the Air 2009
About
Showtimes
Reviews
Stills
Cast & Crew
Soundtrack
Posters
Awards
Trailers
Similar
Quotes
Filming locations
Academy Awards, USA 2010
Best Motion Picture of the Year
Nominee
Best Motion Picture of the Year
Nominee
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Best Achievement in Directing
Nominee
Best Adapted Screenplay
Nominee
Best Adapted Screenplay
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2010
Best Screenplay - Motion Picture
Winner
Best Screenplay - Motion Picture
Winner
Best Motion Picture - Drama
Nominee
Best Actress in a Supporting Role - Motion Picture
Nominee
Best Director
Nominee
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Nominee
Best Actress in a Supporting Role - Motion Picture
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2010
Best Screenplay (Adapted)
Winner
Best Screenplay (Adapted)
Winner
Best Film
Nominee
Best Supporting Actress
Nominee
Best Supporting Actress
Nominee
Best Editing
Nominee
Best Actor
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2010
Best Breakout Star
Winner
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2010
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
