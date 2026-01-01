Menu
Academy Awards, USA 1988 Academy Awards, USA 1988
Best Original Screenplay
Winner
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role
Winner
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role
Winner
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
 Best Achievement in Directing
Nominee
 Best Motion Picture of the Year
Nominee
 Best Motion Picture of the Year
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1988 Golden Globes, USA 1988
Best Actress in a Supporting Role - Motion Picture
Winner
Best Actress - Comedy or Musical
Winner
Best Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
 Best Screenplay - Motion Picture
Nominee
 Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1989 BAFTA Awards 1989
Best Actress
Nominee
 Best Score
Nominee
 Best Supporting Actress
Nominee
 Best Screenplay (Original)
Nominee
Berlin International Film Festival 1988 Berlin International Film Festival 1988
Best Director
Winner
Golden Berlin Bear
Nominee
