Aleksei Kapler
Aleksei Kapler
Persons
Aleksei Kapler
Aleksei Kapler
Aleksei Kapler
Date of Birth
28 September 1903
Age
75 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra
Date of death
11 September 1979
Occupation
Writer, Director, Actor
Actor type
Comedy actor, Dramatic actor
Popular Films
7.8
Striped Trip
(1961)
7.5
Soshedshie s nebes
(1986)
7.2
The Right to a Woman
(1930)
6.6
The Return of the Battleship
Vozvrashchenie 'Bronenostsa'
Adventure, Comedy
1996, Russia
7.5
Soshedshie s nebes
Soshedshie s nebes
Drama
1986, USSR
5.8
The Blue Bird
The Blue Bird
Family, Fairy Tale
1976, USSR / USA
5.8
Klop 75 ili Mayakovskiy smeyotsya
Klop 75 ili Mayakovskiy smeyotsya
Comedy
1975, USSR
5.5
Prinimayu boy
Prinimayu boy
Drama, Crime
1963, USSR
7.8
Striped Trip
Polosatiy reys
Family, Comedy
1961, USSR
Watch trailer
7.1
Amphibian Man
Chelovek-amfibiya
Adventure, Sci-Fi, Romantic
1961, USSR
Watch trailer
6.5
Dve zhizni
Dve zhizni
Drama, Romantic
1961, USSR
6.4
Behind Show Windows
Za vitrinoy univermaga
Comedy
1955, USSR
6.4
A Good Lad
Novgorodtsy
War
1943, USSR
6.5
She Defends the Motherland
Ona zashchishchaet rodinu
Drama, War
1943, USSR
7.1
Kotovsky
Kotovsky
Biography, History, War
1942, USSR
6.6
Kontsert frontu
Kontsert frontu
Short, Musical
1942, USSR
6.4
Lenin in 1918
Lenin v 1918 godu
Drama
1939, USSR
6.3
Lenin in October
Lenin v oktyabre
History, Biography
1937, USSR
7.2
The Right to a Woman
Pravo na zhinku
Short
1930, USSR
6.7
The Overcoat
Shinel
Drama
1926, USSR
