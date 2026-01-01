Aleksei Kapler

Menu
Date of Birth
28 September 1903
Age
75 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra
Date of death
11 September 1979
Occupation
Writer, Director, Actor
Actor type
Comedy actor, Dramatic actor

Popular Films

Striped Trip 7.8
Striped Trip (1961)
Soshedshie s nebes 7.5
Soshedshie s nebes (1986)
7.2
The Right to a Woman (1930)

Filmography

Genre
Year
6.6
Adventure, Comedy 1996, Russia
Soshedshie s nebes 7.5
Drama 1986, USSR
The Blue Bird 5.8
Family, Fairy Tale 1976, USSR / USA
Klop 75 ili Mayakovskiy smeyotsya 5.8
Comedy 1975, USSR
Prinimayu boy 5.5
Drama, Crime 1963, USSR
Striped Trip 7.8
Family, Comedy 1961, USSR
Watch trailer
Amphibian Man 7.1
Adventure, Sci-Fi, Romantic 1961, USSR
Watch trailer
Dve zhizni 6.5
Drama, Romantic 1961, USSR
Behind Show Windows 6.4
Comedy 1955, USSR
A Good Lad 6.4
War 1943, USSR
She Defends the Motherland 6.5
Drama, War 1943, USSR
Kotovsky 7.1
Biography, History, War 1942, USSR
Kontsert frontu 6.6
Short, Musical 1942, USSR
Lenin in 1918 6.4
Drama 1939, USSR
Lenin in October 6.3
History, Biography 1937, USSR
7.2
Short 1930, USSR
The Overcoat 6.7
Drama 1926, USSR
