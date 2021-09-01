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Poster of Incorrigible
6.5
Kinoafisha Films Incorrigible
6.5

Incorrigible

, 1975
L'incorrigible
France / Comedy / 18+
Poster of Incorrigible
6.5

Cast

Jean-Paul Belmondo
Jean-Paul Belmondo
Victor Vauthier
Geneviève Bujold
Marie-Charlotte Pontalec
Charles Gérard
Raoul
Daniel Ceccaldi
Le préfet de police
Capucine
Hélène
Andréa Ferréol
Andréa Ferréol
Tatiana Negulesco
Julien Guiomar
Camille
Michel Beaune
Le ministre
Alberto Simono
M. Pontalec
Pascale Roberts
Adrienne
Director Philippe de Broca
Writer Michel Audiard, Alex Varoux, Philippe de Broca
Composer Georges Delerue
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country France
Runtime 1 hour 40 minutes
Production year 1975
World premiere 15 October 1975
Release date
1 May 1976 Denmark
9 April 1976 Finland
15 October 1975 France
16 December 1975 Germany 16
15 June 1978 Hungary
6 December 1976 Iran
1 May 1976 Japan
17 June 1976 Netherlands
24 April 1976 Sweden
1 February 1982 Turkey
11 November 1975 USA
Production Les Films Ariane, Mondex Films, Cerito Films
Also known as
L'incorrigible, Incorrigible, Der Unverbesserliche, Nenapravitelný, O Incorrigível, 9-kasvoinen mies, A javíthatatlan, De onverbeterlijke, Den håpløse, El incorregible, Enas axiolatreftos palianthropos, Eslahnapazir, Født fræk, Incorigibilul, L'incorreggibile, Mannen med nio ansikten, Nenapraviteľný, Nepopravljiv/Nepopravljivi, Niepoprawny, Niepoprawny uwodziciel, Smartere end strømerne tillader, The Incorrigible, Uslanmayan Adam, Неисправимый, Непоправимият, Непоправљив, ベルモンドの怪盗二十面相, 骗子难过美人关

Film rating

6.5
Rate 12 votes
6.4 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Updated 1 September 2021
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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