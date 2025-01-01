Menu
Films
The Exorcist
The Exorcist Awards
Awards and nominations of The Exorcist 1973
Academy Awards, USA 1974
Best Sound
Winner
Best Adapted Screenplay
Winner
Best Achievement in Directing
Nominee
Best Achievement in Film Editing
Nominee
Best Achievement in Production Design
Nominee
Best Achievement in Cinematography
Nominee
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role
Nominee
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Best Motion Picture of the Year
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1974
Best Motion Picture - Drama
Winner
Best Screenplay - Motion Picture
Winner
Best Director
Winner
Best Actress in a Supporting Role - Motion Picture
Winner
Most Promising Newcomer - Female
Nominee
Best Actor in a Supporting Role - Motion Picture
Nominee
Best Actress - Drama
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1975
Best Sound Track
Nominee
Best Sound Track
Nominee
Venice Film Festival 2023
Best Restored Film
Nominee
