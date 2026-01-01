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Emmanuel Courcol
Emmanuel Courcol Emmanuel Courcol
Kinoafisha Persons Emmanuel Courcol

Emmanuel Courcol

Emmanuel Courcol

Date of Birth
25 December 1957
Age
68 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Occupation
Actor, Writer, Director
Actor type
Dramatic actor

Popular Films

I'm Fine, Don't Worry 7.3
I'm Fine, Don't Worry (2006)
The Marching Band 7.2
The Marching Band (2024)
The Big Hit 6.7
The Big Hit (2020)

Filmography

The Marching Band 7.2
The Marching Band En fanfare
Comedy 2024, France
Watch trailer
The Big Hit 6.7
The Big Hit Un triomphe
Drama, Comedy 2020, France
Watch trailer
I'm Fine, Don't Worry 7.3
I'm Fine, Don't Worry Je vais bien, ne t'en fais pas
Drama 2006, France
Mademoiselle 6.6
Mademoiselle Mademoiselle
Drama, Romantic, Comedy 2001, France
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