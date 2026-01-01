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About
Filmography
Emmanuel Courcol
Emmanuel Courcol
Kinoafisha
Persons
Emmanuel Courcol
Emmanuel Courcol
Emmanuel Courcol
Date of Birth
25 December 1957
Age
68 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Occupation
Actor, Writer, Director
Actor type
Dramatic actor
Popular Films
7.3
I'm Fine, Don't Worry
(2006)
7.2
The Marching Band
(2024)
6.7
The Big Hit
(2020)
Filmography
7.2
The Marching Band
En fanfare
Comedy
2024, France
Watch trailer
6.7
The Big Hit
Un triomphe
Drama, Comedy
2020, France
Watch trailer
7.3
I'm Fine, Don't Worry
Je vais bien, ne t'en fais pas
Drama
2006, France
6.6
Mademoiselle
Mademoiselle
Drama, Romantic, Comedy
2001, France
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