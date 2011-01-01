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5.3
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Driving by Braille
5.3
Driving by Braille
, 2011
Driving by Braille
USA / Drama / 18+
About
Showtimes
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Cast & Crew
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Filming locations
5.3
Cast
Steven Bauer
Rudolf Corso
Ryan Eggold
Xander West
Tammin Sursok
Sarah Corso
Finola Hughes
Beth Allen
Manu Intiraymi
Jason Fowler
Andrea Marcovicci
Clare Robles
Michael Woods
Oscar Cichlid
Mary Alexandra Stiefvater
Olivia Robles-Corso
Madeline Moon
Young Sarah
Indi Bellanova
Becky
Director
Kristina Lloyd
Writer
Richard Moon
Composer
George Shaw
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USA
Runtime
1 hour 46 minutes
Production year
2011
World premiere
1 January 2011
Release date
1 January 2011
USA
Production
MoonHill Productions, Gryphon Entertainment
Also known as
Driving by Braille
More
Film rating
5.3
Rate
10
votes
5.3
IMDb
Stills
Showtimes
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