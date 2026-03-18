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Poster of The Mask One: Faceless
The Mask One: Faceless - Trailer
Kinoafisha Films The Mask One: Faceless

The Mask One: Faceless

, 2026
The Mask One: Faceless
Cambodia / Horror
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Poster of The Mask One: Faceless
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The Mask One: Faceless - Trailer
The Mask One: Faceless  Trailer

Synopsis

A troubled medium joins a crew of ghost-hunting con artists, but when the isolated jungle they investigate begins claiming victims through face-erasing murders, she must reveal her genuine gift or become the ancient entity’s next target.

Cast

Ryan Bertroche
Mike
Bella Mraz
Helen
James Preston
Peter
Holley Johnson
Rina
Director Jeremiah Kipp
Writer Jeremiah Kipp, Bun Channimol
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Cambodia
Runtime 1 hour 30 minutes
Production year 2026
World premiere 18 March 2026
Release date
18 March 2026 Hong Kong
Budget $2,000,000
Production Sastra Film, Wave Films
Also known as
The Mask One: Faceless, 無面-面具祭品

Film rating

0.0
Rate 0 vote

Film Trailers

All trailers
The Mask One: Faceless - Trailer
The Mask One: Faceless Trailer
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Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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