Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Русский
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Площадки
Kinoafisha
Films
The Mask One: Faceless
The Mask One: Faceless
, 2026
The Mask One: Faceless
Cambodia / Horror
Trailers
Going
0
Not going
0
About
Showtimes
Cast & Crew
Posters
Trailers
Going
0
Not going
0
The Mask One: Faceless
Trailer
Trailer
Synopsis
A troubled medium joins a crew of ghost-hunting con artists, but when the isolated jungle they investigate begins claiming victims through face-erasing murders, she must reveal her genuine gift or become the ancient entity’s next target.
Expand
Cast
Ryan Bertroche
Mike
Bella Mraz
Helen
James Preston
Peter
Holley Johnson
Rina
Director
Jeremiah Kipp
Writer
Jeremiah Kipp
,
Bun Channimol
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Cambodia
Runtime
1 hour 30 minutes
Production year
2026
World premiere
18 March 2026
Release date
18 March 2026
Hong Kong
Budget
$2,000,000
Production
Sastra Film, Wave Films
Also known as
The Mask One: Faceless, 無面-面具祭品
More
Film rating
0.0
Rate
0
vote
Film Trailers
All trailers
The Mask One: Faceless
Trailer
0
0
All trailers
All Top Trailers on Our Channel
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
Now Playing
New Releases
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Toy Story 5
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Fantasy, Family, Drama
Na derevnyu dedushke 2
2026, Russia, Comedy, Family
Untitled Evil Dead Spin-Off
2026, USA, Horror
Minions 3
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Action
Kholop 3
2026, Russia, Comedy, Adventure
Spiked
2025, Belgium / France / Luxembourg, Animation
In the Hand of Dante
2025, Italy, Drama
The Backrooms
2026, USA, Horror, Sci-Fi
Obsession
2025, USA, Horror
Otpusk na vsyu golovu
2026, Russia, Comedy
Tri bogatyrya. Ni dnya bez podviga 3
2026, Russia, Animation
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree