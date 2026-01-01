Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Ladj Ly
Ladj Ly Ladj Ly
Kinoafisha Persons Ladj Ly

Ladj Ly

Ladj Ly

Date of Birth
13 January 1978
Age
48 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Occupation
Director, Actor, Writer
Actor type
Comedy actor, Horror actor, Thriller hero

Popular Films

A voix haute, La force de la parole 7.6
A voix haute, La force de la parole (2016)
Les Misérables 7.5
Les Misérables (2019)
Building 5 6.7
Building 5 (2023)

Filmography

Building 5 6.7
Building 5 Bâtiment 5
Drama 2023, France
Watch trailer
Athena 6.7
Athena Athena
Action, Drama, Thriller 2022, France
Watch trailer
Les Misérables 7.5
Les Misérables Les misérables
Drama, Action 2019, France
Watch trailer
A voix haute, La force de la parole 7.6
A voix haute, La force de la parole A voix haute, La force de la parole
Documentary 2016, France
Sheitan 6.4
Sheitan Sheitan
Comedy, Horror, Thriller 2006, France
Show more
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more