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Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
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Ladj Ly
Ladj Ly
Kinoafisha
Persons
Ladj Ly
Ladj Ly
Ladj Ly
Date of Birth
13 January 1978
Age
48 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Occupation
Director, Actor, Writer
Actor type
Comedy actor
,
Horror actor
,
Thriller hero
Popular Films
7.6
A voix haute, La force de la parole
(2016)
7.5
Les Misérables
(2019)
6.7
Building 5
(2023)
Filmography
6.7
Building 5
Bâtiment 5
Drama
2023, France
Watch trailer
6.7
Athena
Athena
Action, Drama, Thriller
2022, France
Watch trailer
7.5
Les Misérables
Les misérables
Drama, Action
2019, France
Watch trailer
7.6
A voix haute, La force de la parole
A voix haute, La force de la parole
Documentary
2016, France
6.4
Sheitan
Sheitan
Comedy, Horror, Thriller
2006, France
Show more
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