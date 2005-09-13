Would you give me one more chance? Please? I'll do anything! Anything! I'll give you anything! I love you. Maybe I don't know how to show it like they do in the movies or in books but I love. I have love to give.

Nick Murder Would you give me one more chance? Please? I'll do anything! Anything! I'll give you anything! I love you. Maybe I don't know how to show it like they do in the movies or in books but I love. I have love to give.

Showtimes

Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.