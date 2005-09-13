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Poster of Romance & Cigarettes
6.5
Kinoafisha Films Romance & Cigarettes
6.5

Romance & Cigarettes

, 2005
Romance & Cigarettes
USA / Musical, Romantic, Comedy / 18+
Poster of Romance & Cigarettes
6.5

Cast

James Gandolfini
James Gandolfini
Nick Murder
Susan Sarandon
Susan Sarandon
Kitty Kane
Kate Winslet
Kate Winslet
Tula
Kumar Pallana
Christopher Walken
Christopher Walken
Cousin Bo
Mandy Moore
Mandy Moore
Baby
Aida Turturro
Aida Turturro
Rosebud
Mary-Louise Parker
Mary-Louise Parker
Constance
Eddie Izzard
Eddie Izzard
Elaine Stritch
David Thornton
David Thornton
Tony Goldwyn
Tony Goldwyn
Director John Turturro
Writer John Turturro
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 55 minutes
Production year 2005
Online premiere 14 October 2006
World premiere 13 September 2005
Release date
16 May 2006 Russia Пирамида
16 May 2006 Belarus
13 September 2005 Canada
31 March 2006 Denmark
31 March 2006 Finland
1 June 2013 Germany
24 March 2006 Great Britain
24 March 2006 Ireland
5 May 2006 Italy
16 May 2006 Kazakhstan
31 March 2006 Sweden
7 September 2007 USA
16 May 2006 Ukraine
MPAA R
Worldwide Gross $2,935,242
Production United Artists, GreeneStreet Films, Icon Entertainment International
Also known as
Romance & Cigarettes, Apisties kai tsigara, aşk ve sigara, Dragoste și fum, Infidelidad y romance en Nueva York, Románc és cigaretta, Romance, Romance & Cigarros, Romance and Cigarettes, Romance e Cigarros, Romanse i papierosy, Romantica ve'cigariot, Romantika ir cigaretės, Απιστίες και τσιγάρα, Любов и цигари, Любовь и сигареты, Романс и цигари, Романс і сигарети

Film rating

6.5
Rate 10 votes
6.1 IMDb
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Best Comedies 
Updated 26 December 2023

Quotes

Nick Murder Would you give me one more chance? Please? I'll do anything! Anything! I'll give you anything! I love you. Maybe I don't know how to show it like they do in the movies or in books but I love. I have love to give.
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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