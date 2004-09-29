ProductionBavaria Filmverleih- und Produktions GmbH, Bayerischer Rundfunk (BR), Gustav Ehmck Filmproduktion
Also known as
Bibi Blocksberg und das Geheimnis der blauen Eulen, Bibi Blocksberg and the Secret of Blue Owls, Bibi Blocksberg en het geheim van de uil, Bibi Blocksberg és a kék baglyok titka, Bibi Blocksberg et le secret des chouettes bleues, Bibi Blocksberg i tajemnica niebieskiej sowy, Bibi Blocksberg si secretul bufnitelor albastre, Bibi e il segreto della polvere magica, Bibi la pequeña bruja y el secreto de los búhos azules, Bibi, A Bruxinha 2 - O Segredo das Corujas Azuis, La bruixa Bibi i el secret de les òlibes blaves, Биби - маленькая волшебница и тайна ночных птиц
Film rating
3.8
Rate10 votes
5.6IMDb
Updated 5 February 2025
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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