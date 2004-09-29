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Poster of Bibi Blocksberg and the Secret of the Blue Owls
3.8
Kinoafisha Films Bibi Blocksberg and the Secret of the Blue Owls
3.8

Bibi Blocksberg and the Secret of the Blue Owls

, 2004
Bibi Blocksberg und das Geheimnis der blauen Eulen
Germany / Family / 18+
Poster of Bibi Blocksberg and the Secret of the Blue Owls
3.8

Cast

Sidonie von Krosigk
Bibi Blocksberg
Marie-Luise Stahl
Elea
Monica Bleibtreu
Walpurgia
Anja Sommavilla
Schubia
Katja Riemann
Katja Riemann
Barbara Blocksberg
Corinna Harfouch
Rabia
Ulrich Noethen
Ulrich Noethen
Bernhard Blocksberg
Edgar Selge
Quirin Bartels
Nina Petri
Tante Lissy
Elea Geissler
Arkadia
Director Franziska Buch
Writer Elfie Donnelly
Composer Enjott Schneider
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Germany
Runtime 1 hour 59 minutes
Production year 2004
Online premiere 30 September 2004
World premiere 29 September 2004
Release date
23 March 2006 Russia Екатеринбург Арт
23 March 2006 Belarus
29 September 2004 Germany
23 March 2006 Kazakhstan
8 December 2004 USA
23 March 2006 Ukraine
Worldwide Gross $7,942,498
Production Bavaria Filmverleih- und Produktions GmbH, Bayerischer Rundfunk (BR), Gustav Ehmck Filmproduktion
Also known as
Bibi Blocksberg und das Geheimnis der blauen Eulen, Bibi Blocksberg and the Secret of Blue Owls, Bibi Blocksberg en het geheim van de uil, Bibi Blocksberg és a kék baglyok titka, Bibi Blocksberg et le secret des chouettes bleues, Bibi Blocksberg i tajemnica niebieskiej sowy, Bibi Blocksberg si secretul bufnitelor albastre, Bibi e il segreto della polvere magica, Bibi la pequeña bruja y el secreto de los búhos azules, Bibi, A Bruxinha 2 - O Segredo das Corujas Azuis, La bruixa Bibi i el secret de les òlibes blaves, Биби - маленькая волшебница и тайна ночных птиц

Film rating

3.8
Rate 10 votes
5.6 IMDb
Updated 5 February 2025
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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