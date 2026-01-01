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Filmography
Edgar Selge
Edgar Selge
Kinoafisha
Persons
Edgar Selge
Edgar Selge
Edgar Selge
Date of Birth
27 March 1948
Age
78 years old
Zodiac sign
Aries
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Comedy actor
,
The Adventurer
Popular Films
7.1
Hamsun
(1996)
7.1
The Debt
(2007)
6.9
The Poll Diaries
(2010)
Filmography
6.8
The Mariana Trench
Marianengraben
Adventure, Comedy, Drama
2024, Austria / Italy / Luxembourg
6.3
Skin Deep
Aus meiner Haut
Drama, Fantasy, Romantic
2022, Germany
6.1
Bach in Brazil
Bach in Brazil
Drama, Comedy, Musical
2015, Germany / Brazil
5.6
Wetlands
Wetlands
Drama
2013, Germany
Watch trailer
6.6
Ludwig II
Ludwig II
Biography, Drama, History
2012, Germany
Watch trailer
6.9
The Poll Diaries
Poll
Drama
2010, Germany / Estonia / Austria
Watch trailer
7.1
The Debt
Ha-Hov / The Debt
Drama
2007, Israel
3.8
Bibi Blocksberg and the Secret of the Blue Owls
Bibi Blocksberg und das Geheimnis der blauen Eulen
Family
2004, Germany
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