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Edgar Selge Edgar Selge
Kinoafisha Persons Edgar Selge

Edgar Selge

Edgar Selge

Date of Birth
27 March 1948
Age
78 years old
Zodiac sign
Aries
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Comedy actor, The Adventurer

Popular Films

Hamsun 7.1
Hamsun (1996)
7.1
The Debt (2007)
The Poll Diaries 6.9
The Poll Diaries (2010)

Filmography

The Mariana Trench 6.8
The Mariana Trench Marianengraben
Adventure, Comedy, Drama 2024, Austria / Italy / Luxembourg
Skin Deep 6.3
Skin Deep Aus meiner Haut
Drama, Fantasy, Romantic 2022, Germany
Bach in Brazil 6.1
Bach in Brazil Bach in Brazil
Drama, Comedy, Musical 2015, Germany / Brazil
Wetlands 5.6
Wetlands Wetlands
Drama 2013, Germany
Watch trailer
Ludwig II 6.6
Ludwig II Ludwig II
Biography, Drama, History 2012, Germany
Watch trailer
The Poll Diaries 6.9
The Poll Diaries Poll
Drama 2010, Germany / Estonia / Austria
Watch trailer
7.1
The Debt Ha-Hov / The Debt
Drama 2007, Israel
Bibi Blocksberg and the Secret of the Blue Owls 3.8
Bibi Blocksberg and the Secret of the Blue Owls Bibi Blocksberg und das Geheimnis der blauen Eulen
Family 2004, Germany
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