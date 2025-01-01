Menu
Kinoafisha
Films
Ghost Dog: The Way of the Samurai
Ghost Dog: The Way of the Samurai Awards
Awards and nominations of Ghost Dog: The Way of the Samurai 1999
Cannes Film Festival 1999
Palme d'Or
Nominee
Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival 1999
Audience Award
Winner
