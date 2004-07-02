Quotes
Monty Woolley Cole, he's only an actor but he still may be right. He's tried it 7 times already, the song's a problem.
Cole Porter The song is not a problem, it's a challenge. Jack! Jack my boy, how can I help you? Ask me anything.
Jack Write another song.
Cole Porter Oh God, that cuts me right to the quick. I know it's God awful but it's the best I can do and we open in three days.
Jack Where do you get your ideas?
Cole Porter I get them all from a little Chinese man in Poughkeepsie.
Jack Mr Porter, the song goes so high and so low it's impossible.
Cole Porter It's not impossible. I wrote this with you in mind, I can sing it and I have a range of three notes.