Monty Woolley Cole, he's only an actor but he still may be right. He's tried it 7 times already, the song's a problem.

Cole Porter The song is not a problem, it's a challenge. Jack! Jack my boy, how can I help you? Ask me anything.

Jack Write another song.

Cole Porter Oh God, that cuts me right to the quick. I know it's God awful but it's the best I can do and we open in three days.

Jack Where do you get your ideas?

Cole Porter I get them all from a little Chinese man in Poughkeepsie.

Jack Mr Porter, the song goes so high and so low it's impossible.