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Poster of De-Lovely
5.3
Kinoafisha Films De-Lovely
5.3

De-Lovely

, 2004
De-Lovely
USA, Great Britain / Musical, Drama / 18+
Poster of De-Lovely
5.3

Cast

Kevin Kline
Kevin Kline
Cole Porter
Ashley Judd
Ashley Judd
Linda Porter
Jonathan Pryce
Jonathan Pryce
Gabe
Kevin McNally
Kevin McNally
Gerald Murphy
Sandra Nelson
Sara Murphy
Keith Allain
Keith Allain
Irving Berlin
James Wilby
James Wilby
Edward Thomas
Kevin McKidd
Bobby Reed
Robbie Williams
Alanis Morissette
Alanis Morissette
Sheryl Crow
Allan Corduner
Allan Corduner
Monty Woolley
Director Irwin Winkler
Writer Jay Cocks
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA / Great Britain
Runtime 2 hours 5 minutes
Production year 2004
Online premiere 1 October 2004
World premiere 2 July 2004
Release date
16 December 2004 Russia
16 December 2004 Belarus
2 July 2004 Belgium 14
6 October 2004 France TP
20 January 2005 Germany
1 October 2004 Great Britain
15 October 2004 Italy
16 December 2004 Kazakhstan
2 July 2004 Sweden 15
2 July 2004 USA
16 December 2004 Ukraine
MPAA PG-13
Budget $15,000,000
Worldwide Gross $18,611,951
Production Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer (MGM), Potboiler Productions, Winkler Films
Also known as
De-Lovely, Cole Porter'in Aşkı, Dani slave, De - Lovely: Vida Y Amores De Cole Porter, De-Lovely - Così facile da amare, De-Lovely - Die Cole Porter Story, De-Lovely - Ragyogó évek, De-Lovely - Vida e Amores de Cole Porter, De-Lovely: Вечната музика, Just One of Those Things, Pesmi mojega življenja, She's De Lovely, Vida y amores de Cole Porter, Любимчик, Улюбленець, 五線譜のラブレター DE-LOVELY, 搖擺情事：爵士大師柯爾波特傳

Film rating

5.3
Rate 10 votes
6.6 IMDb

Quotes

Monty Woolley Cole, he's only an actor but he still may be right. He's tried it 7 times already, the song's a problem.
Cole Porter The song is not a problem, it's a challenge. Jack! Jack my boy, how can I help you? Ask me anything.
Jack Write another song.
Cole Porter Oh God, that cuts me right to the quick. I know it's God awful but it's the best I can do and we open in three days.
Jack Where do you get your ideas?
Cole Porter I get them all from a little Chinese man in Poughkeepsie.
Jack Mr Porter, the song goes so high and so low it's impossible.
Cole Porter It's not impossible. I wrote this with you in mind, I can sing it and I have a range of three notes.
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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