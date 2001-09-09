Life as a House, Construyendo La Vida, Das Haus am Meer, Az élet háza, Elämää rakentamassa, Ena spiti, mia zoi, Hisa na pecini, Kuća na steni, Kuća na stijeni, L'ultimo sogno, La casa de mi vida, La maison sur l'océan, La maison sur la falaise, Livsverket, Love/Life as a House, Mitt liv som hus, Namo istorija, Tempo de Recomeçar, Uma Casa, uma Vida, Yeni bir yaşam, Życie jak dom, Ένα σπίτι, μια ζωή, Жизнь как дом, Життя як дім, Къщата на моя живот, 愛在屋簷下, 海辺の家
GeorgeYou know the great thing, though, is that change can be so constant you don't even feel the difference until there is one. It can be so slow that you don't even notice that your life is better or worse, until it is. Or it can just blow you away, make you something different in an instant. It happened to me.
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.