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Poster of Life as a House
7.8
Kinoafisha Films Life as a House
7.8

Life as a House

, 2001
Life as a House
USA / Drama / 18+
Poster of Life as a House
7.8

Cast

Kristin Scott Thomas
Kristin Scott Thomas
Robin Kimball
Hayden Christensen
Hayden Christensen
Sam Monroe
Kevin Kline
Kevin Kline
George Monroe
Jena Malone
Jena Malone
Alyssa Beck
Mary Steenburgen
Mary Steenburgen
Colleen Beck
Mark Veynberg
Ian Somerhalder
Ian Somerhalder
Josh
Mike Weinberg
Adam Kimball
Scotty Leavenworth
Ryan Kimball
Jamey Sheridan
Jamey Sheridan
Peter Kimball
Scott Bakula
Scott Bakula
Officer Kurt Walker
Director Irwin Winkler
Writer Mark Andrus
Composer Mark Isham
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 2 hours 5 minutes
Production year 2001
Online premiere 4 July 2002
World premiere 9 September 2001
Release date
9 September 2001 Russia 16+
20 February 2002 France
25 October 2001 Germany
9 September 2001 Kazakhstan
25 October 2001 Sweden 15
26 October 2001 USA
9 September 2001 Ukraine
MPAA R
Budget $27,000,000
Worldwide Gross $23,903,791
Production Winkler Films
Also known as
Life as a House, Construyendo La Vida, Das Haus am Meer, Az élet háza, Elämää rakentamassa, Ena spiti, mia zoi, Hisa na pecini, Kuća na steni, Kuća na stijeni, L'ultimo sogno, La casa de mi vida, La maison sur l'océan, La maison sur la falaise, Livsverket, Love/Life as a House, Mitt liv som hus, Namo istorija, Tempo de Recomeçar, Uma Casa, uma Vida, Yeni bir yaşam, Życie jak dom, Ένα σπίτι, μια ζωή, Жизнь как дом, Життя як дім, Къщата на моя живот, 愛在屋簷下, 海辺の家

Film rating

7.8
Rate 12 votes
7.4 IMDb
Listen to the
soundtrack Life as a House

Quotes

George You know the great thing, though, is that change can be so constant you don't even feel the difference until there is one. It can be so slow that you don't even notice that your life is better or worse, until it is. Or it can just blow you away, make you something different in an instant. It happened to me.
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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