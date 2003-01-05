Menu
Massimo Girotti
Date of Birth
18 May 1918
Age
84 years old
Zodiac sign
Taurus
Date of death
5 January 2003
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Romantic hero, Fantasy hero
8.0
Rome 11:00
(1952)
7.6
Ossessione
(1943)
7.5
The Innocent
(1976)
6.6
Facing Windows
Finestra di fronte, La
Drama
2003, Italy
6.6
Passion of Love
Passione d'amore
Drama, Romantic
1981, Italy / France
7.5
The Innocent
L' Innocente
Drama
1976, Italy / France
6.7
Last Tango in Paris
Last Tango in Paris / Ultimo tango a Parigi
Drama
1972, France / Italy
7.2
Medea
Medea
Drama, Fantasy
1970, Italy / France / West Germany
7.1
Teorema
Teorema
Mystery
1968, Italy
6
Le streghe
Le streghe
Drama, Romantic, Comedy
1967, France / Italy
5.3
Imperial Venus
Venus imperiale
Drama, Romantic, History
1962, Italy / France
4.8
Herod the Great
Erode il grande
Biography, Drama, History
1959, Italy / France
6.8
A Husband for Anna
Marito per Anna Zaccheo, Un
Drama
1955, Italy
7.2
Senso
Senso
War, History, Romantic, Drama
1954, Italy
8
Rome 11:00
Roma ore 11
Drama
1952, France / Italy
6.8
Story of a Love Affair
Cronaca di un amore / Story of a Love Affair
Romantic, Crime, Drama
1950, Italy
7.3
In the Name of the Law
In nome della legge
Drama
1949, France / Italy
6.8
The Street Has Many Dreams
Molti sogni per le strade
Comedy
1948, Italy
7
Tragic Hunt
Caccia tragica
Action, Drama
1947, Italy
7.6
Ossessione
Ossession
Film-Noir, Crime, Thriller, Drama
1943, Italy
6.4
Desire
Desiderio
Drama
1943, Italy
6.4
La corona di ferro
La corona di ferro
Fantasy, Adventure
1941, Italy
