Massimo Girotti

Massimo Girotti

Date of Birth
18 May 1918
Age
84 years old
Zodiac sign
Taurus
Date of death
5 January 2003
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Romantic hero, Fantasy hero

Popular Films

Rome 11:00 8.0
Rome 11:00 (1952)
Ossessione 7.6
Ossessione (1943)
The Innocent 7.5
The Innocent (1976)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Facing Windows 6.6
Facing Windows Finestra di fronte, La
Drama 2003, Italy
Passion of Love 6.6
Passion of Love Passione d'amore
Drama, Romantic 1981, Italy / France
The Innocent 7.5
The Innocent L' Innocente
Drama 1976, Italy / France
Last Tango in Paris 6.7
Last Tango in Paris Last Tango in Paris / Ultimo tango a Parigi
Drama 1972, France / Italy
Medea 7.2
Medea Medea
Drama, Fantasy 1970, Italy / France / West Germany
Teorema 7.1
Teorema Teorema
Mystery 1968, Italy
Le streghe 6
Le streghe Le streghe
Drama, Romantic, Comedy 1967, France / Italy
Imperial Venus 5.3
Imperial Venus Venus imperiale
Drama, Romantic, History 1962, Italy / France
Herod the Great 4.8
Herod the Great Erode il grande
Biography, Drama, History 1959, Italy / France
A Husband for Anna 6.8
A Husband for Anna Marito per Anna Zaccheo, Un
Drama 1955, Italy
Senso 7.2
Senso Senso
War, History, Romantic, Drama 1954, Italy
Rome 11:00 8
Rome 11:00 Roma ore 11
Drama 1952, France / Italy
Story of a Love Affair 6.8
Story of a Love Affair Cronaca di un amore / Story of a Love Affair
Romantic, Crime, Drama 1950, Italy
In the Name of the Law 7.3
In the Name of the Law In nome della legge
Drama 1949, France / Italy
6.8
The Street Has Many Dreams Molti sogni per le strade
Comedy 1948, Italy
7
Tragic Hunt Caccia tragica
Action, Drama 1947, Italy
Ossessione 7.6
Ossessione Ossession
Film-Noir, Crime, Thriller, Drama 1943, Italy
Desire 6.4
Desire Desiderio
Drama 1943, Italy
La corona di ferro 6.4
La corona di ferro La corona di ferro
Fantasy, Adventure 1941, Italy
