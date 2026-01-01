Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Русский
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Trailers
Reviews
Persons
About
Awards
Nick Hamm
Nick Hamm
Kinoafisha
Persons
Nick Hamm
Nick Hamm
Nick Hamm
Date of Birth
10 December 1957
Age
68 years old
Zodiac sign
Sagittarius
Occupation
Producer, Director
Popular Films
7.2
The Hole
(2001)
7.1
Killing Bono
(2010)
6.6
Off the Hook
(2009)
Filmography
6.6
William Tell
William Tell
Action, Biography, Drama
2024, Italy / Switzerland / Great Britain
Watch trailer
6.5
White Lines
Drama
2020, USA
6.4
Driven
Driven
Thriller, Biography
2018, USA / Great Britain
Watch trailer
7.1
Killing Bono
Killing Bono
Comedy
2010, USA
Watch trailer
6.6
Off the Hook
Comedy
2009, Great Britain
5.7
Godsend
Godsend
Drama, Thriller, Horror, Fairy Tale
2004, USA
7.2
The Hole
The Hole
Thriller
2001, Great Britain
5.9
Talk of Angels
Talk of Angels
Drama, War, Romantic
1998, USA
Show more
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree