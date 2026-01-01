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Nick Hamm
Nick Hamm Nick Hamm
Kinoafisha Persons Nick Hamm

Nick Hamm

Nick Hamm

Date of Birth
10 December 1957
Age
68 years old
Zodiac sign
Sagittarius
Occupation
Producer, Director

Popular Films

The Hole 7.2
The Hole (2001)
Killing Bono 7.1
Killing Bono (2010)
Off the Hook 6.6
Off the Hook (2009)

Filmography

William Tell 6.6
William Tell William Tell
Action, Biography, Drama 2024, Italy / Switzerland / Great Britain
Watch trailer
White Lines 6.5
White Lines
Drama 2020, USA
Driven 6.4
Driven Driven
Thriller, Biography 2018, USA / Great Britain
Watch trailer
Killing Bono 7.1
Killing Bono Killing Bono
Comedy 2010, USA
Watch trailer
Off the Hook 6.6
Off the Hook
Comedy 2009, Great Britain
Godsend 5.7
Godsend Godsend
Drama, Thriller, Horror, Fairy Tale 2004, USA
The Hole 7.2
The Hole The Hole
Thriller 2001, Great Britain
Talk of Angels 5.9
Talk of Angels Talk of Angels
Drama, War, Romantic 1998, USA
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