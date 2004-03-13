Jill Bioskop [Jill reciting in French the third stanza of Charles Baudelaire's poem "Le Poison," which she has just been reading from the book she holds entitled "Les Fleurs Du Mal" or Flowers of Evil] "Tout cela ne vaut pas le poison qui découle De tes yeux, de tes yeux verts, Lacs où mon âme tremble et se voit à l'envers... Mes songes viennent en foule Pour se désaltérer à ces gouffres amers." English translation: All that is not equal to the poison which flows from your eyes, from your green eyes, lakes where my soul trembles and sees its evil side. My dreams come in multitude to slake their thirst in those bitter gulfs.

Nikopol [Nikopol, who recites Baudelaire's poetry in other scenes of the movie, finishes Jill's recitation in English] But all that is not worth the prodigy of your saliva, Jill, that bites my soul, and dizzies it, and swirls it down, remorselessly, rolling it, fainting to the underworld.