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Poster of Immortel (ad vitam)
5.4
Immortel (ad vitam) - Trailer
Kinoafisha Films Immortel (ad vitam)
5.4

Immortel (ad vitam)

, 2004
Immortel (ad vitam)
France, Italy, Great Britain / Sci-Fi, Drama, Action / 18+
Trailers
Poster of Immortel (ad vitam)
5.4
Immortel (ad vitam) - Trailer
Immortel (ad vitam)  Trailer

Cast

Linda Hardy
Jill
Thomas Kretschmann
Thomas Kretschmann
Nikopol
Charlotte Rampling
Charlotte Rampling
Elma Turner
Frédéric Pierrot
Frédéric Pierrot
John
Thomas M. Pollard
Horus
Yann Collette
Froebe
Charlotte Rampling
Elma Turner
Joe Sheridan
Allgood
Corinne Jaber
Lily Liang
Olivier Achard
Checker
Jerry Di Giacomo
Jack Turner
Director Enki Bilal
Writer Enki Bilal, Serge Lehman
Composer Sigur Rós, Goran Vejvoda
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country France / Italy / Great Britain
Runtime 1 hour 42 minutes
Production year 2004
Online premiere 24 March 2004
World premiere 13 March 2004
Release date
13 May 2004 Russia 12+
24 March 2004 Australia
13 May 2004 Belarus
13 March 2004 Belgium
24 March 2004 France
25 May 2005 Germany
19 November 2004 Italy
13 May 2004 Kazakhstan
21 October 2004 Portugal
21 June 2005 USA
13 May 2004 Ukraine
MPAA R
Budget €22,100,000
Worldwide Gross $7,172,452
Production Téléma, TF1 Films Production, CiBy 2000
Also known as
Immortel (ad vitam), Immortal, God Diva, Immortal (Ad Vitam), Immortals, Immortel, Bất Tử, Besmrtna, Besmrtnik, Gynaika pagida, Halhatatlanok, Immortal - Kobieta pułapka, Immortal - New York 2095: Die Rückkehr der Götter, Immortal Ad Vitam, Imortal, Kadın tuzağı, La femme piège, Nemirstīgais, Nemirtingieji, Nemurire, Surematu, Trilogy, Безсмъртен, Бессмертные: Война миров, ゴッド・ディーバ, 諸神混亂之女神陷阱, Immortal - New York 2095 - Die Rückkehr der Götter, Бессмертные - Война миров, Inmortal (Ad Vitam), God x Diva, iMMORTALS - the ancient gods have returned, Immortal - Die Rückkehr der Götter, Immortel, ad vitam

Film rating

5.4
Rate 10 votes
5.9 IMDb
Updated 8 December 2020

Film Trailers

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Immortel (ad vitam) - Trailer
Immortel (ad vitam) Trailer
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Quotes

Jill Bioskop [Jill reciting in French the third stanza of Charles Baudelaire's poem "Le Poison," which she has just been reading from the book she holds entitled "Les Fleurs Du Mal" or Flowers of Evil] "Tout cela ne vaut pas le poison qui découle De tes yeux, de tes yeux verts, Lacs où mon âme tremble et se voit à l'envers... Mes songes viennent en foule Pour se désaltérer à ces gouffres amers." English translation: All that is not equal to the poison which flows from your eyes, from your green eyes, lakes where my soul trembles and sees its evil side. My dreams come in multitude to slake their thirst in those bitter gulfs.
Nikopol [Nikopol, who recites Baudelaire's poetry in other scenes of the movie, finishes Jill's recitation in English] But all that is not worth the prodigy of your saliva, Jill, that bites my soul, and dizzies it, and swirls it down, remorselessly, rolling it, fainting to the underworld.
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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