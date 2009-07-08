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5.3
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Films
Bambou
5.3
Bambou
, 2009
Bambou
France / Comedy / 18+
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
5.3
Cast
Didier Bourdon
Alain Lenoir
Anne Consigny
Anne Chevalier
Pierre Arditi
Reynald Van Nuyten
Eddy Mitchell
Le docteur Marc Pages
Virginie Hocq
Mylène
Anny Duperey
Kaki
Macha Béranger
Françoise
Axelle Abbadie
Geneviève Nevers
Eric Fraticelli
Benji
Jean-Pierre Tagliaferri
Angelo
Director
Didier Bourdon
Writer
Albert Algoud
,
Didier Bourdon
,
Michel Delgado
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
France
Runtime
1 hour 34 minutes
Production year
2009
World premiere
8 July 2009
Release date
8 July 2009
France
11 November 2009
USA
Worldwide Gross
$1,179,662
Production
Paradis Films, Studio 37, D.B. Production
Also known as
Bambou, Бамбу
More
Film rating
5.3
Rate
10
votes
5.1
IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies
Updated 12 November 2020
Stills
Showtimes
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