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Poster of Bambou
5.3
Kinoafisha Films Bambou
5.3

Bambou

, 2009
Bambou
France / Comedy / 18+
Poster of Bambou
5.3

Cast

Didier Bourdon
Didier Bourdon
Alain Lenoir
Anne Consigny
Anne Consigny
Anne Chevalier
Pierre Arditi
Pierre Arditi
Reynald Van Nuyten
Eddy Mitchell
Eddy Mitchell
Le docteur Marc Pages
Virginie Hocq
Mylène
Anny Duperey
Kaki
Macha Béranger
Françoise
Axelle Abbadie
Geneviève Nevers
Eric Fraticelli
Benji
Jean-Pierre Tagliaferri
Angelo
Director Didier Bourdon
Writer Albert Algoud, Didier Bourdon, Michel Delgado
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country France
Runtime 1 hour 34 minutes
Production year 2009
World premiere 8 July 2009
Release date
8 July 2009 France
11 November 2009 USA
Worldwide Gross $1,179,662
Production Paradis Films, Studio 37, D.B. Production
Also known as
Bambou, Бамбу

Film rating

5.3
Rate 10 votes
5.1 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Updated 12 November 2020
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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