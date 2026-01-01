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Filmography
Noémie Lenoir
Noémie Lenoir
Kinoafisha
Persons
Noémie Lenoir
Noémie Lenoir
Noémie Lenoir
Date of Birth
19 September 1979
Age
46 years old
Zodiac sign
Virgo
Occupation
Actress
Height
177 cm (5 ft 10 in)
Eye colour
green
Actor type
Comedy actress
,
Action heroine
,
Thriller heroine
Popular Films
6.8
Rush Hour 3
(2007)
6.7
The Valet
(2006)
5.4
Payoff
(2003)
Filmography
4.3
The Brand New Adventures of Aladdin
The Brand New Adventures of Aladin / Alad'2
Comedy, Family
2019, France
Watch trailer
4.6
The Transporter Refueled
The Transporter Legacy
Action
2015, France / China
Watch trailer
6.8
Rush Hour 3
Rush Hour 3
Action, Thriller, Crime, Comedy
2007, USA
4
Gomez & Tavarès, la suite
Gomez vs. Tavarès
Action, Comedy, Crime
2007, Belgium / France
6.7
The Valet
Doublure, La
Comedy
2006, France
5.4
Payoff
Gomez & Tavares
Comedy, Action, Crime
2003, France
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