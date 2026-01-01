Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Noémie Lenoir
Noémie Lenoir Noémie Lenoir
Kinoafisha Persons Noémie Lenoir

Noémie Lenoir

Noémie Lenoir

Date of Birth
19 September 1979
Age
46 years old
Zodiac sign
Virgo
Occupation
Actress
Height
177 cm (5 ft 10 in)
Eye colour
green
Actor type
Comedy actress, Action heroine, Thriller heroine

Popular Films

Rush Hour 3 6.8
Rush Hour 3 (2007)
The Valet 6.7
The Valet (2006)
Payoff 5.4
Payoff (2003)

Filmography

The Brand New Adventures of Aladdin 4.3
The Brand New Adventures of Aladdin The Brand New Adventures of Aladin / Alad'2
Comedy, Family 2019, France
Watch trailer
The Transporter Refueled 4.6
The Transporter Refueled The Transporter Legacy
Action 2015, France / China
Watch trailer
Rush Hour 3 6.8
Rush Hour 3 Rush Hour 3
Action, Thriller, Crime, Comedy 2007, USA
Gomez & Tavarès, la suite 4
Gomez & Tavarès, la suite Gomez vs. Tavarès
Action, Comedy, Crime 2007, Belgium / France
The Valet 6.7
The Valet Doublure, La
Comedy 2006, France
Payoff 5.4
Payoff Gomez & Tavares
Comedy, Action, Crime 2003, France
Show more
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more