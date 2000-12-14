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Poster of Silver Lily of the Valley
6.4
Kinoafisha Films Silver Lily of the Valley
6.4

Silver Lily of the Valley

, 2000
Landysh serebristyy
Russia / Comedy, Romantic, Musical / 18+
Poster of Silver Lily of the Valley
6.4

Cast

Olesya Zheleznyak
Olesya Zheleznyak
Zoya Misochkina
Alexander Tsekalo
Alexander Tsekalo
Bolotov
Yuri Stoyanov
Yuri Stoyanov
Pridorozhny
Alyona Khmelnitskaya
Alyona Khmelnitskaya
Irma
Vladimir Ilyin
Vladimir Ilyin
Misochkin
Valeriy Garkalin
Valeriy Garkalin
Kromin
Daniil Belykh
Daniil Belykh
Lyudvig
Olesya Sudzilovskaya
Olesya Sudzilovskaya
Blonde
Viktoriya Tolstoganova
Viktoriya Tolstoganova
Girl
Georgiy Martirosyan
Georgiy Martirosyan
Pilot
Director Tigran Keosayan
Writer Tigran Keosayan, Ganna Slutski
Composer Sergey Terekhov
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Russia
Runtime 1 hour 28 minutes
Production year 2000
World premiere 14 December 2000
Release date
14 December 2000 Russia 12+
Production Studio "Kozerog"
Also known as
Landysh serebristyy, Ландыш серебристый, Конвалія срібляста

Film rating

6.4
Rate 15 votes
6.3 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies  Best Russian Films 
Updated 6 May 2025
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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