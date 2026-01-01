Menu
Awards and nominations of Jurassic Park 1993

Academy Awards, USA 1994 Academy Awards, USA 1994
Best Effects, Sound Effects Editing
Winner
Best Effects, Sound Effects Editing
Winner
Best Achievement in Visual Effects
Winner
Best Achievement in Visual Effects
Winner
Best Sound
Winner
Best Sound
Winner
BAFTA Awards 1994 BAFTA Awards 1994
Best Special Effects
Winner
Best Special Effects
Winner
Lloyds Bank People's Vote for the Most Popular Film
Winner
Best Sound
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 1994 MTV Movie + TV Awards 1994
Best Movie
Nominee
 Best Action Sequence
Nominee
 Best Villain
Nominee
