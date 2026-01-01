Menu
Awards and nominations of Freddy Got Fingered 2001

Razzie Awards 2002 Razzie Awards 2002
Worst Picture
Winner
Worst Director
Winner
Worst Actor
Winner
Worst Screenplay
Winner
Worst Screenplay
Winner
Worst Screen Ensemble
Winner
Worst Screen Ensemble
Winner
Worst Supporting Actor
Nominee
 Worst Supporting Actress
Nominee
 Worst Supporting Actress
Nominee
Razzie Awards 2010 Razzie Awards 2010
Worst Picture of the Decade
Nominee
Razzie Awards 2005 Razzie Awards 2005
Worst 'Comedy' of Our First 25 Years
Nominee
