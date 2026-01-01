Menu
Kinoafisha
Films
Memoirs of a Geisha
Memoirs of a Geisha Awards
Awards and nominations of Memoirs of a Geisha 2005
Academy Awards, USA 2006
Best Achievement in Costume Design
Winner
Best Achievement in Production Design
Winner
Best Achievement in Production Design
Winner
Best Achievement in Cinematography
Winner
Best Sound
Nominee
Best Sound
Nominee
Best Achievement in Music Written for Motion Pictures (Original Score)
Nominee
Best Effects, Sound Effects Editing
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2006
Best Original Score
Winner
Best Actress - Drama
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2006
Best Cinematography
Winner
Best Costume Design
Winner
Anthony Asquith Award for Film Music
Winner
Best Make Up/Hair
Nominee
Best Make Up/Hair
Nominee
Best Actress
Nominee
Best Production Design
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2006
Sexiest Performance
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2006
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
