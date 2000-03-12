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6.3
Kinoafisha
Films
The Independent
6.3
The Independent
, 2000
The Independent
USA / Comedy / 18+
About
Showtimes
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Cast & Crew
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Similar
Quotes
6.3
Cast
Jerry Stiller
Morty Fineman
Janeane Garofalo
Paloma Fineman
Max Perlich
Ivan
Karen Black
Karen Black
Fred Williamson
Self
Nick Cassavetes
Nick Cassavetes
Stacy Marie Fuson
Ben Stiller
Ted Demme
Ted Demme
Roger Corman
Roger Corman
Ron Howard
Ron Howard
Peter Bogdanovich
Peter Bogdanovich
Director
Stephen Kessler
Writer
Mike Wilkins
,
Stephen Kessler
Composer
Ben Vaughn
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USA
Runtime
1 hour 35 minutes
Production year
2000
World premiere
12 March 2000
Release date
12 March 2000
Russia
16+
10 November 2000
Germany
12 March 2000
Kazakhstan
30 November 2000
USA
12 March 2000
Ukraine
MPAA
R
Worldwide Gross
$238,431
Production
United Lotus Group
Also known as
The Independent, Independentul, King of B-Movies, Produção Independente, Независимость, King of B-Movies (2000)
More
Film rating
6.3
Rate
10
votes
5.9
IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies
Quotes
Todd
We are prepared Mr. Fineman, today, to buy you're entire film library, for $8 a pound.
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
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