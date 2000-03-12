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Poster of The Independent
6.3
Kinoafisha Films The Independent
6.3

The Independent

, 2000
The Independent
USA / Comedy / 18+
Poster of The Independent
6.3

Cast

Jerry Stiller
Morty Fineman
Janeane Garofalo
Janeane Garofalo
Paloma Fineman
Max Perlich
Ivan
Karen Black
Karen Black
Fred Williamson
Self
Nick Cassavetes
Nick Cassavetes
Nick Cassavetes
Stacy Marie Fuson
Ben Stiller
Ben Stiller
Ted Demme
Ted Demme
Roger Corman
Roger Corman
Ron Howard
Ron Howard
Ron Howard
Peter Bogdanovich
Peter Bogdanovich
Peter Bogdanovich
Director Stephen Kessler
Writer Mike Wilkins, Stephen Kessler
Composer Ben Vaughn
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 35 minutes
Production year 2000
World premiere 12 March 2000
Release date
12 March 2000 Russia 16+
10 November 2000 Germany
12 March 2000 Kazakhstan
30 November 2000 USA
12 March 2000 Ukraine
MPAA R
Worldwide Gross $238,431
Production United Lotus Group
Also known as
The Independent, Independentul, King of B-Movies, Produção Independente, Независимость, King of B-Movies (2000)

Film rating

6.3
Rate 10 votes
5.9 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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