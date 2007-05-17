Menu
Water Lilies
Water Lilies
6.5 IMDb Rating: 6.7
Kinoafisha Films Water Lilies

Water Lilies

Naissance des Pieuvres 18+
Country France
Runtime 1 hour 25 minutes
Production year 2007
Online premiere 15 March 2008
World premiere 17 May 2007
15 August 2007 France
3 July 2008 Germany
6 March 2008 Netherlands
11 April 2008 Norway
13 August 2020 South Korea
27 July 2020 Spain
7 May 2021 Sweden
17 May 2007 USA
Worldwide Gross $628,258
Production Balthazar Productions, Lilies Films, Canal+
Also known as
Naissance des pieuvres, Water Lilies, Les pieuvres, Lilie wodne, Lírios d'água, Ninféias, Noufara, Unter Wasser, über Kopf, Vandens lelijos, Vannliljer, Vízi liliomok, Vodeni ljiljani, Water Lilies - Der Liebe auf der Spur, Water Lillies, Νούφαρα, Водни лилии, Водяні лілії, Водяные лилии, 愛上壞女孩, 水の中のつぼみ
Director
Céline Sciamma
Céline Sciamma
Cast
Pauline Acquart
Louise Blachère
Adèle Haenel
Adèle Haenel
Marie Gili-Pierre
Marie Gili-Pierre
Similar films for Water Lilies
Tomboy 7.4
Tomboy (2011)
Portrait of a Lady on Fire 7.6
Portrait of a Lady on Fire (2019)
Heroes Don't Die 5.4
Heroes Don't Die (2019)
House of Tolerance 6.6
House of Tolerance (2011)
Petite Maman 7.2
Petite Maman (2021)
The Miseducation of Cameron Post 6.5
The Miseducation of Cameron Post (2018)
Summertime 6.7
Summertime (2015)
Love at First Fight 6.6
Love at First Fight (2014)
Breathe 7.1
Breathe (2014)
Spider Lilies 6.4
Spider Lilies (2007)
My Summer of Love 6.3
My Summer of Love (2004)
Lost and Delirious 7.0
Lost and Delirious (2001)

Quotes
Marie The ceiling is probably the last thing most people see. For at least 90% of people that die. For sure. And when you die, the last thing you see is printed in your eye. Like a photo. Imagine the number of people with ceilings in their eyes.
Floriane Ceilings will never seem the same.
