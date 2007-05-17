Naissance des pieuvres, Water Lilies, Les pieuvres, Lilie wodne, Lírios d'água, Ninféias, Noufara, Unter Wasser, über Kopf, Vandens lelijos, Vannliljer, Vízi liliomok, Vodeni ljiljani, Water Lilies - Der Liebe auf der Spur, Water Lillies, Νούφαρα, Водни лилии, Водяні лілії, Водяные лилии, 愛上壞女孩, 水の中のつぼみ
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Film Reviews
Quotes
MarieThe ceiling is probably the last thing most people see. For at least 90% of people that die. For sure. And when you die, the last thing you see is printed in your eye. Like a photo. Imagine the number of people with ceilings in their eyes.