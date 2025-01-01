Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Площадки
Kinoafisha
Films
The English Patient
The English Patient Awards
Awards and nominations of The English Patient 1996
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
Awards
Similar
Quotes
Academy Awards, USA 1997
Best Motion Picture of the Year
Winner
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role
Winner
Best Achievement in Directing
Winner
Best Achievement in Music Written for Motion Pictures (Original Score)
Winner
Best Achievement in Costume Design
Winner
Best Achievement in Film Editing
Winner
Best Achievement in Production Design
Winner
Best Achievement in Cinematography
Winner
Best Sound
Winner
Best Sound
Winner
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role
Nominee
Best Adapted Screenplay
Nominee
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1997
Best Motion Picture - Drama
Winner
Best Original Score
Winner
Best Screenplay - Motion Picture
Nominee
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Nominee
Best Actress - Drama
Nominee
Best Actress in a Supporting Role - Motion Picture
Nominee
Best Director
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1997
Best Film
Winner
Best Cinematography
Winner
Best Editing
Winner
Best Screenplay (Adapted)
Winner
Best Supporting Actress
Winner
Anthony Asquith Award for Film Music
Winner
Best Sound
Nominee
Best Sound
Nominee
Best Costume Design
Nominee
Best Make Up/Hair
Nominee
Best Actress
Nominee
Best Production Design
Nominee
Best Make Up/Hair
Nominee
Best Actor
Nominee
David Lean Award for Direction
Nominee
Berlin International Film Festival 1997
Best Actress
Winner
Best Film
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 1997
Outstanding Performance by a Cast
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by a Cast
Nominee
Now Playing
New Releases
Moment istiny
2025, Russia, Drama, History, War
Rowing for Gold
2025, Russia, Drama
Alice in Wonderland
2025, Russia, Musical
My Pet Dragon
2025, Russia, Adventure, Fairy Tale
Finnick 2
2025, Russia, Animation, Family
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
2025, Japan, Action, Adventure, Animation
Dracula: A Love Tale
2025, France, Romantic, Fantasy, Horror
Lermontov. Doomsday
2025, Russia / Georgia, Biography
Tron 3
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi
Good Boy
2025, USA, Horror, Thriller
The Black Phone 2
2025, USA, Horror
Eye for an Eye
2025, USA, Horror
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree