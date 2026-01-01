Menu
Awards and nominations of Alien 1979

Academy Awards, USA 1980 Academy Awards, USA 1980
Best Achievement in Visual Effects
Winner
Best Achievement in Visual Effects
Winner
Best Achievement in Production Design
Nominee
 Best Achievement in Production Design
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1980 Golden Globes, USA 1980
Best Original Score
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1980 BAFTA Awards 1980
Best Production Design
Winner
Best Sound Track
Winner
Best Sound Track
Winner
Best Supporting Actor
Nominee
 Best Costume Design
Nominee
 Best Editing
Nominee
 Most Promising Newcomer to Leading Film Role
Nominee
 Anthony Asquith Award for Film Music
Nominee
