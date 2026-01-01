Menu
Kinoafisha Films The Constant Gardener The Constant Gardener Awards

Awards and nominations of The Constant Gardener 2005

Academy Awards, USA 2006 Academy Awards, USA 2006
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role
Winner
Best Adapted Screenplay
Nominee
 Best Achievement in Music Written for Motion Pictures (Original Score)
Nominee
 Best Achievement in Film Editing
Nominee
Cannes Film Festival 2006 Cannes Film Festival 2006
Prix France Musique (Original Film Score)
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 2006 Golden Globes, USA 2006
Best Actress in a Supporting Role - Motion Picture
Winner
Best Motion Picture - Drama
Nominee
 Best Director
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2006 BAFTA Awards 2006
Best Editing
Winner
Best Film
Nominee
 Best Cinematography
Nominee
 Best Sound
Nominee
 Best Screenplay (Adapted)
Nominee
 Best Actor
Nominee
 Best Actress
Nominee
 David Lean Award for Direction
Nominee
 Anthony Asquith Award for Film Music
Nominee
 Alexander Korda Award for Best British Film
Nominee
Venice Film Festival 2005 Venice Film Festival 2005
Best International Film
Winner
Best Film
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2006 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2006
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role
Winner
