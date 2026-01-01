Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Площадки
Kinoafisha
Films
The Constant Gardener
The Constant Gardener Awards
Awards and nominations of The Constant Gardener 2005
About
Showtimes
Reviews
Stills
Cast & Crew
Soundtrack
Posters
Awards
Similar
Quotes
Filming locations
Academy Awards, USA 2006
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role
Winner
Best Adapted Screenplay
Nominee
Best Achievement in Music Written for Motion Pictures (Original Score)
Nominee
Best Achievement in Film Editing
Nominee
Cannes Film Festival 2006
Prix France Musique (Original Film Score)
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 2006
Best Actress in a Supporting Role - Motion Picture
Winner
Best Motion Picture - Drama
Nominee
Best Director
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2006
Best Editing
Winner
Best Film
Nominee
Best Cinematography
Nominee
Best Sound
Nominee
Best Screenplay (Adapted)
Nominee
Best Actor
Nominee
Best Actress
Nominee
David Lean Award for Direction
Nominee
Anthony Asquith Award for Film Music
Nominee
Alexander Korda Award for Best British Film
Nominee
Venice Film Festival 2005
Best International Film
Winner
Best Film
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2006
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role
Winner
Now Playing
New Releases
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Chebi 2
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
The Housemaid
2025, USA, Thriller
Buratino
2026, Russia, Family, Adventure
Marty Supreme
2025, USA, Drama, History
Prostokvashino
2026, Russia, Adventure, Family
Chainsaw Man - The Movie: Reze Arc
2025, Japan, Action, Adventure, Animation
Playdate
2025, USA / Canada, Action, Comedy
Now You See Me 3
2025, USA, Crime, Thriller
Dobryy doktor
2026, Russia, Comedy
The Confession
2025, USA, Horror
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree