Forrest Gump Awards

Awards and nominations of Forrest Gump 1994

Academy Awards, USA 1995 Academy Awards, USA 1995
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
Winner
Best Motion Picture of the Year
Winner
Best Achievement in Directing
Winner
Best Achievement in Film Editing
Winner
Best Achievement in Visual Effects
Winner
Best Adapted Screenplay
Winner
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
 Best Achievement in Makeup and Hairstyling
Nominee
 Best Achievement in Music Written for Motion Pictures (Original Score)
Nominee
 Best Achievement in Production Design
Nominee
 Best Achievement in Makeup and Hairstyling
Nominee
 Best Achievement in Cinematography
Nominee
 Best Sound
Nominee
 Best Effects, Sound Effects Editing
Nominee
 Best Sound
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1995 Golden Globes, USA 1995
Best Motion Picture - Drama
Winner
Best Director
Winner
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Winner
Best Screenplay - Motion Picture
Nominee
 Best Original Score
Nominee
 Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture
Nominee
 Best Actress in a Supporting Role - Motion Picture
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1995 BAFTA Awards 1995
Best Special Effects
Winner
Best Film
Nominee
 Best Actor
Nominee
 Best Cinematography
Nominee
 Best Editing
Nominee
 Best Supporting Actress
Nominee
 Best Screenplay (Adapted)
Nominee
 David Lean Award for Direction
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 1995 MTV Movie + TV Awards 1995
Best Movie
Nominee
 Best Male Performance
Nominee
 Best Breakthrough Performance
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 1995 Screen Actors Guild Awards 1995
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role
Winner
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
 Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
 Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
