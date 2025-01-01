Menu
Empire of the Sun Awards

Awards and nominations of Empire of the Sun 1987

Academy Awards, USA 1988 Academy Awards, USA 1988
Best Achievement in Costume Design
Nominee
 Best Achievement in Film Editing
Nominee
 Best Achievement in Music Written for Motion Pictures (Original Score)
Nominee
 Best Achievement in Production Design
Nominee
 Best Achievement in Cinematography
Nominee
 Best Sound
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1988 Golden Globes, USA 1988
Best Motion Picture - Drama
Nominee
 Best Original Score
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1989 BAFTA Awards 1989
Best Cinematography
Winner
Best Sound
Winner
Best Sound
Winner
Best Score
Winner
Best Costume Design
Nominee
 Best Production Design
Nominee
 Best Screenplay (Adapted)
Nominee
