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4.6
Kinoafisha
Films
Brice de Nice
4.6
Brice de Nice
, 2005
Brice de Nice
France / Comedy / 18+
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Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
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Quotes
Filming locations
4.6
Cast
Jean Dujardin
Brice Agostini, dit Brice de Nice
Clovis Cornillac
Marius Lacaille, dit Marius de Fréjus
Élodie Bouchez
Jeanne
Bruno Salomone
Igor d'Hossegor
Alexandra Lamy
Alice de Nice
François Chattot
Monsieur, le père de Brice
Mathias Mlekuz
Eudes, l'avocat
Isabelle Caubère
Josie
Antoine Duléry
Patrick Ligardes
Jean-Marie Guitera
Delphine Chaneac
Marjorie
Director
James Huth
Writer
Karine Angeli
,
Jean Dujardin
,
James Huth
Composer
Bruno Coulais
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
France
Runtime
1 hour 38 minutes
Production year
2005
Online premiere
8 July 2016
World premiere
1 January 2005
Release date
25 August 2005
Russia
Пирамида
18 August 2005
Belarus
30 March 2005
Belgium
1 December 2005
Bosnia and Herzegovina
24 June 2005
Canada
1 December 2005
Croatia
6 April 2005
France
18 August 2005
Kazakhstan
25 May 2017
Lebanon
8 September 2005
Slovenia
6 April 2005
Switzerland
1 January 2005
USA
15 September 2005
Ukraine
Budget
€5,340,000
Worldwide Gross
$33,026,616
Production
Mandarin Films, M6 Films, Canal+
Also known as
Brice de Nice, The Brice Man, Brice, Brice de Nice: nicejski ślizg, Brice: Um Surfista Muito Louco, Cool Waves - Brice de Nice, Surfer z Nicei, Szörfördög, Брис Великолепный, ブライス・ド・ニース, 小子布里斯, ブライス・ド・ナイス, ブリース・ド・ニース
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Film rating
4.6
Rate
10
votes
5.2
IMDb
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Best Comedies
Updated 19 December 2023
Stills
Quotes
Brice Agostini, dit Brice de Nice
[into the microphone]
Birdie num num.
Showtimes
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