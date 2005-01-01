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Poster of Brice de Nice
4.6
Kinoafisha Films Brice de Nice
4.6

Brice de Nice

, 2005
Brice de Nice
France / Comedy / 18+
Poster of Brice de Nice
4.6

Cast

Jean Dujardin
Jean Dujardin
Brice Agostini, dit Brice de Nice
Clovis Cornillac
Clovis Cornillac
Marius Lacaille, dit Marius de Fréjus
Élodie Bouchez
Élodie Bouchez
Jeanne
Bruno Salomone
Bruno Salomone
Igor d'Hossegor
Alexandra Lamy
Alexandra Lamy
Alice de Nice
François Chattot
François Chattot
Monsieur, le père de Brice
Mathias Mlekuz
Eudes, l'avocat
Isabelle Caubère
Josie
Antoine Duléry
Antoine Duléry
Patrick Ligardes
Jean-Marie Guitera
Delphine Chaneac
Delphine Chaneac
Marjorie
Director James Huth
Writer Karine Angeli, Jean Dujardin, James Huth
Composer Bruno Coulais
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country France
Runtime 1 hour 38 minutes
Production year 2005
Online premiere 8 July 2016
World premiere 1 January 2005
Release date
25 August 2005 Russia Пирамида
18 August 2005 Belarus
30 March 2005 Belgium
1 December 2005 Bosnia and Herzegovina
24 June 2005 Canada
1 December 2005 Croatia
6 April 2005 France
18 August 2005 Kazakhstan
25 May 2017 Lebanon
8 September 2005 Slovenia
6 April 2005 Switzerland
1 January 2005 USA
15 September 2005 Ukraine
Budget €5,340,000
Worldwide Gross $33,026,616
Production Mandarin Films, M6 Films, Canal+
Also known as
Brice de Nice, The Brice Man, Brice, Brice de Nice: nicejski ślizg, Brice: Um Surfista Muito Louco, Cool Waves - Brice de Nice, Surfer z Nicei, Szörfördög, Брис Великолепный, ブライス・ド・ニース, 小子布里斯, ブライス・ド・ナイス, ブリース・ド・ニース

Film rating

4.6
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5.2 IMDb
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Best Comedies 
Updated 19 December 2023
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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