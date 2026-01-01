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Élodie Bouchez
Élodie Bouchez Élodie Bouchez
Kinoafisha Persons Élodie Bouchez

Élodie Bouchez

Élodie Bouchez

Date of Birth
5 April 1973
Age
53 years old
Zodiac sign
Aries
Occupation
Actress, Producer
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Comedy actress, Thriller heroine

Popular Films

All Your Faces 7.7
All Your Faces (2023)
The Dreamlife of Angels 7.4
The Dreamlife of Angels (1998)
Reality 6.9
Reality (2014)

Filmography

The Party's Over! 6.1
The Party's Over! Classe moyenne
Comedy 2025, France
Watch trailer
Enzo 6.6
Enzo Enzo
Drama 2025, France / Italy / Belgium
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Beating Hearts 6.6
Beating Hearts L'Amour ouf
Comedy, Drama, Musical 2024, Belgium / France
Watch trailer
All Your Faces 7.7
All Your Faces Je verrai toujours vos visages
Drama 2023, France
Watch trailer
Consent 6.6
Consent Le consentement
Biography, Drama 2023, Belgium / France
For Night Will Come 6.2
For Night Will Come En attendant la nuit
Drama 2023, Belgium / France
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Black Tide 6.3
Black Tide Fleuve noir
Thriller 2018, France / Belgium
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Gaspard va au mariage 6
Gaspard va au mariage Gaspard va au mariage
Comedy 2017, France / Belgium
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