Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Русский
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Trailers
Reviews
Persons
About
Filmography
Awards
Élodie Bouchez
Élodie Bouchez
Kinoafisha
Persons
Élodie Bouchez
Élodie Bouchez
Élodie Bouchez
Date of Birth
5 April 1973
Age
53 years old
Zodiac sign
Aries
Occupation
Actress, Producer
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
Comedy actress
,
Thriller heroine
Popular Films
7.7
All Your Faces
(2023)
7.4
The Dreamlife of Angels
(1998)
6.9
Reality
(2014)
Filmography
6.1
The Party's Over!
Classe moyenne
Comedy
2025, France
Watch trailer
6.6
Enzo
Enzo
Drama
2025, France / Italy / Belgium
Watch trailer
6.6
Beating Hearts
L'Amour ouf
Comedy, Drama, Musical
2024, Belgium / France
Watch trailer
7.7
All Your Faces
Je verrai toujours vos visages
Drama
2023, France
Watch trailer
6.6
Consent
Le consentement
Biography, Drama
2023, Belgium / France
6.2
For Night Will Come
En attendant la nuit
Drama
2023, Belgium / France
Watch trailer
6.3
Black Tide
Fleuve noir
Thriller
2018, France / Belgium
Watch trailer
6
Gaspard va au mariage
Gaspard va au mariage
Comedy
2017, France / Belgium
Watch trailer
Show more
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree